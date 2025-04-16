"This is disturbing to see" — Internet reacts to Tommy Richman previewing a new collab with Sexyy Red

On Wednesday, April 16, 2025, @XXL posted the preview of a Tommy Richman song featuring Sexyy Red. The video clip in which the snippet from their unreleased song appeared was recorded in a small, dark room with a stage built inside.

Richman, dressed in an all-black outfit with a pair of sunglasses and a brown cap worn with its hood at the back, leaned on the stage. Sexyy Red was on the stage with three other women behind her.

The video opened with a short Tommy Richman verse and all four women grooving to it. As soon as Sexyy Red's verse began, they all started to twerk.

The clip, which was 16 seconds long, has since gone viral, with over 305K views and 1.2K likes. Netizens have also been reacting to it, with one of them writing:

"This is disturbing to see."

Some netizens criticized Tommy Richman for not settling into a single genre.

"I didn't know Tommy richman was 45, explains a lot…." commented an X user.

"lol now he wanna be hip hop ? I'm confused but I'm sure she got a big bag for this," added another user.

"I wonder how many of her songs utilizes the same exact words just assembled in multiple different ways," a netizen wrote.

"Terrible… ugh Tommy Richman needs to figure out his brand…" posted another one.

Meanwhile, others hinted at how songs like these would go on to destroy the Black female image in the coming years.

"Tommy Richman feat. Sexy Red has 'Parappa The Rapper' Vibez and I can’t unhear it," replied a user.

"@JoeBudden would have a field day…..I need to hear his thoughts on this," added a netizen.

"They'll be making documentaries 20 years from now about The destruction of the Black female image in the west...Weimar republic in the Hood," commented another netizen.

The video, which was reshared from Tommy Richman's Tuesday Instagram post, is titled ACTIN UP. A release date for the song hasn't been announced yet.

The new collaboration comes months after Sexyy Red featured in Bruno Mars' Fat, Juicy, & Wet

Sexyy Red's latest collaboration with Tommy Richman comes months after she was featured in a Bruno Mars song. Mars dropped his single, Fat Juicy & Wet, on January 24, 2025.

In the track's music video, Mars and Sexyy Red were joined by the former's other collaborator, Lady Gaga and Rosé, for a cameo feature. Towards the end of it, all four of them were dressed in matching pantsuits.

The video, which dropped on YouTube on the same day as the song's release, has since garnered 36 million views. Upon its release, Fat, Juicy, & Wet peaked at number 17th on the US Billboard Hot 100 singles chart.

Earlier this month, Sexyy accepted the offer of accompanying WWE star Jey Uso to the ring for his upcoming match against Gunther at WrestleMania 41 on Friday, April 19, 2025.

