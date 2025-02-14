"This is the first apology in her history" — Internet reacts as Tokyo Toni apologizes to GloRilla after back-and-forth over Beyonce's Grammy win

Tokyo Toni apologized to GloRilla for criticizing her reaction to Beyonce winning the Best Country Album Award at the Grammys this year. Earlier in February, as Beyonce walked on stage to receive the award presented by Taylor Swift, GloRilla was captured screaming and cheering for her.

Ad

The clip soon went viral as Beyonce's mother, Tina Knowles, later referenced GloRilla's high-pitched shriek to express how she felt when Bey won the Album of the Year award.

Ad

Trending

However, Tokyo referred to the Yeah Glo! rapper as 'Gorilla,' claiming she was "clout chasing" in an Instagram post on February 4. GloRilla clapped back at Tokyo by commenting under The Shade Room's post:

Meet a little girl with a big heart RIGHT HERE

"Somebody call animal control!!!!"

Over a week after the online exchange, Tokyo Toni posted a video on Instagram on February 13 titled "Apology to GloRilla," followed by a red heart emoji. At the beginning of the clip, Tokyo took off her glasses to show viewers that she was looking right into the camera when she said:

Ad

"I truly apologize, okay? Honestly, okay? Because that, you don’t know I don’t know the relationship between the two."

Ad

Tokyo stated that Beyonce rarely speaks to anyone. Thus, she should not have expected the singer to reach out to GloRilla and greet her when she heard the rapper's "astonishing sound." She continued:

"That's admiration. That's it. I get it. I get it. And again, GloRilla, auntie f***ing apologize."

Tokyo humored GloRilla's previous response to her criticism and joked:

"And you right b*tch. Animal control need to come get my b*tch a** outta here."

Ad

Netizens were taken aback by Tokyo Toni's apology. They said it was likely the first time they heard Blac Chyna's mother apologize to someone publicly. One person wrote:

"This is the first apology in her history lol...she didn't even apologize to her daughter"

Internet reacts as Tokyo apologizes to GloRilla for her previous remarks. (Image via Instagram/The Shade Room)

Internet reacts as Tokyo apologizes to GloRilla for her previous remarks. (Image via Instagram/The Shade Room)

Internet reacts as Tokyo apologizes to GloRilla for her previous remarks. (Image via Instagram/The Shade Room)

Several people claimed Tokyo Toni's apology has to be genuine, given how she never says sorry for her words or actions.

Ad

Internet reacts as Tokyo apologizes to GloRilla for her previous remarks. (Image via Instagram/The Shade Room)

Internet reacts as Tokyo apologizes to GloRilla for her previous remarks. (Image via Instagram/The Shade Room)

Internet reacts as Tokyo apologizes to GloRilla for her previous remarks. (Image via Instagram/The Shade Room)

Some others demanded Tokyo apologize to Beyonce as well.

Ad

Internet reacts as Tokyo apologizes to GloRilla for her previous remarks. (Image via Instagram/The Shade Room)

Internet reacts as Tokyo apologizes to GloRilla for her previous remarks. (Image via Instagram/The Shade Room)

Tokyo Toni tells GloRilla she is not a "hater" in apology post

In her initial post about GloRilla, Tokyo Toni made some negative remarks about the young rapper's appearance. At first, Tokyo critiqued Beyonce's acceptance speech, pointing out that the singer did not thank Jesus or God for the achievement. Next, she mocked GloRilla's hyped reaction to Beyonce's Grammy win:

Ad

"Y'all pray this big goofy b*tch GloRilla. Gorilla for real, 'cause ain’t sh*t glowing about you, little one. Two feet tall...looking like a 10-year-old boy jumping up and down like an ignorant a** b*tch for a b*tch like that. Clout chasing h*es."

Ad

Tokyo Toni also criticized how other artists feel obligated to cheer for Beyonce's wins but never the other way around. Referring to her "10-year-old boy" remark, Tokyo told GloRilla in her apology clip:

"I play too much."

She proceeded to claim if she were into women, she would have approached the rapper. Tokyo further reassured the rapper:

"That just let's you know you a bad b*tch no matter how you look"

Ad

She called GloRilla's build "model-like" and extended her hand toward the camera for a virtual handshake. Tokyo asserted:

"You know I'm not a hater."

Tokyo explained she was upset that Beyonce did not acknowledge GloRilla despite the younger artist's loud reaction at the Grammys.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback