  • home icon
  • Music
  • “This is gonna be iconic”: Internet reacts to Lady Gaga x Dress To Impress collab launching August 16

“This is gonna be iconic”: Internet reacts to Lady Gaga x Dress To Impress collab launching August 16

By Kinette Sumadia
Published Aug 13, 2025 00:16 GMT
Lady Gaga - The MAYHEM Ball Tour - Los Angeles - Source: Getty
Lady Gaga gets Dress to Impress collab (Image via Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Lady Gaga is taking over Dress to Impress, a multiplayer game on Roblox that challenges players to create outfits based on a theme. Starting on Saturday, August 16, 2025, players can start enjoying the game with Mayhem-themed outfits. The launch page from Roblox teases some of the most iconic Gaga fashion moments and items.

Ad

Here's what the description on the launch page says:

"The Mistress of Mayhen has decided to take over Dress to Impress. Explore new Lady Gaga related themes, clothes, items and more! Move over, Lana! Lady Gaga has now taken role as Empress of Style Showdown."

Roblox calls it their "biggest event yet," and further teases meeting the Mother Monster in-game through an "exclusive outfit competition." Following the announcement, fans took to social media to share their excitement about the new partnership.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

One fan said on X that the Gaga and Roblox collaboration would be "iconic."

Ad

More fans agreed, calling the new collaboration "insane," a "perfect match" for Gaga and Dress to Impress.

Ad
Ad
Ad

Other commenters are calling it the "collaboration of the year," while other fans of the Bloody Mary hitmaker who hadn't played the game said that they will be returning just for the new Gaga x Dress to Impress collaboration.

Ad
Ad

Lady Gaga's Mayhem album returns to multiple charts months after release

Ad

The new collaboration with Dress to Impress is not the only project in Lady Gaga's roster this year. She released her latest album, Mayhem, early in March, and despite not planning to extend it to a world tour, she kicked off The Mayhem Ball tour a few months after releasing the album.

The pop star has been traveling to countries all over the world, performing dozens of shows with many more scheduled before wrapping up the tour in 2026. While she treks across several continents to perform live for her fans, Gaga is also achieving success on the charts.

Ad

According to Forbes, Mayhem danced back to multiple charts, including the Official Physical Albums chart at No.75 and the Official Album Sales chart at No.79 in the UK. When it was first released, the album was a chart-topper in the UK.

Moreover, Lady Gaga is making waves on the Billboard charts in the US. In 2024, she collaborated with Bruno Mars and released the single, Die With a Smile. It was later included as a closing track for her Mayhem album, has now spent 50 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 charts. It's her second track to reach the 50-week milestone, tying with her first smash hit, Just Dance.

Ad

However, with Die With a Smile's current trajectory, it looks poised to break Gaga's record for her longest-running Hot 100 hit. After debuting at the No.3 spot and jumping to No.1 in January 2025, the track is currently at No.12 on the Hot 100 list.

Meanwhile, Mayhem currently holds the No.45 spot on the Billboard Hot 200, staying on the charts for 22 weeks now. It's also now the leader of the Top Dance Album Charts, followed by Gaga's 2008 record, The Fame.

Ad

Lady Gaga is set for a 6-day concert at Madison Square Garden in New York starting on August 22, 2025, as part of her The Mayhem Ball tour.

About the author
Kinette Sumadia

Kinette Sumadia

Twitter icon

Kinette covers beauty and home decor as a lifestyle writer at Sportskeeda. With over 7.5 years experience in writing for diverse platforms, including The Coolist, Snap Knot, Leisure Seeker, and KS Content Studio, Kinette is quite the shapeshifter in the content world and prides herself as a generalist. However, she feels that her greatest strength is her repository of personal expertise and experience, which she combines with extensive research and credible sources, to deliver compelling reportage on beauty, lifestyle, and wellness.

Kinette graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering before venturing into the world of home improvement and decor writing, although her love for skincare soon pushed her into the beauty space. Despite covering a wide range of topics in her writing career, Kinette now leans towards categories she has personal or educational experience in, to offer only the most reliable and insightful reading experience to her audience.

Kinette’s favorite artist is Taylor Swift, whose lyricism and ability to create a vivid picture with deft wordplay she admiresa lot. When not writing and reporting on beauty and lifestyle trends, Kinette loves playing with her dogs, drinking coffee in the morning and experimenting with cocktails in the evening, reading romance novels, and learning about new cultures and languages.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Sriparna Barui
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications