“This is gonna be iconic”: Internet reacts to Lady Gaga x Dress To Impress collab launching August 16

Lady Gaga is taking over Dress to Impress, a multiplayer game on Roblox that challenges players to create outfits based on a theme. Starting on Saturday, August 16, 2025, players can start enjoying the game with Mayhem-themed outfits. The launch page from Roblox teases some of the most iconic Gaga fashion moments and items. Here's what the description on the launch page says:&quot;The Mistress of Mayhen has decided to take over Dress to Impress. Explore new Lady Gaga related themes, clothes, items and more! Move over, Lana! Lady Gaga has now taken role as Empress of Style Showdown.&quot;Roblox calls it their &quot;biggest event yet,&quot; and further teases meeting the Mother Monster in-game through an &quot;exclusive outfit competition.&quot; Following the announcement, fans took to social media to share their excitement about the new partnership. One fan said on X that the Gaga and Roblox collaboration would be &quot;iconic.&quot;jaime @jaime_solisLINK@PopBase Gaga on Roblox, this is gonna be iconic 🔥More fans agreed, calling the new collaboration &quot;insane,&quot; a &quot;perfect match&quot; for Gaga and Dress to Impress.Isven @clsudyvryLINK@PopBase to get THE lady gaga do a collab on a roblox game is insane we won frpop culture gal @allurequinnLINK@PopBase gaga x a fashion game is just the perfect matchMuhammad Ahmad @AIbyahmadLINK@PopBase Lady Gaga + Roblox = the collab we didn’t know we needed!Other commenters are calling it the &quot;collaboration of the year,&quot; while other fans of the Bloody Mary hitmaker who hadn't played the game said that they will be returning just for the new Gaga x Dress to Impress collaboration.DTI News ⭐️ @TheDTINewsLINKTHE COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR 🖤🌹 She conquered the charts. She conquered the stage. Now… she’s coming for the runway. 🗡️ Lady Gaga x Dress to Impress AUGUST 16kennedy @preludetoakillLINK@ladygaganownet OH MY GODDDD I HAVENT PLAYED FOR LIKE A YEAR ABT TO HOP BACK ONLady Gaga's Mayhem album returns to multiple charts months after release View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe new collaboration with Dress to Impress is not the only project in Lady Gaga's roster this year. She released her latest album, Mayhem, early in March, and despite not planning to extend it to a world tour, she kicked off The Mayhem Ball tour a few months after releasing the album.The pop star has been traveling to countries all over the world, performing dozens of shows with many more scheduled before wrapping up the tour in 2026. While she treks across several continents to perform live for her fans, Gaga is also achieving success on the charts.According to Forbes, Mayhem danced back to multiple charts, including the Official Physical Albums chart at No.75 and the Official Album Sales chart at No.79 in the UK. When it was first released, the album was a chart-topper in the UK.Moreover, Lady Gaga is making waves on the Billboard charts in the US. In 2024, she collaborated with Bruno Mars and released the single, Die With a Smile. It was later included as a closing track for her Mayhem album, has now spent 50 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 charts. It's her second track to reach the 50-week milestone, tying with her first smash hit, Just Dance.However, with Die With a Smile's current trajectory, it looks poised to break Gaga's record for her longest-running Hot 100 hit. After debuting at the No.3 spot and jumping to No.1 in January 2025, the track is currently at No.12 on the Hot 100 list.Meanwhile, Mayhem currently holds the No.45 spot on the Billboard Hot 200, staying on the charts for 22 weeks now. It's also now the leader of the Top Dance Album Charts, followed by Gaga's 2008 record, The Fame.Lady Gaga is set for a 6-day concert at Madison Square Garden in New York starting on August 22, 2025, as part of her The Mayhem Ball tour.