"Ariana and Beyonce better be on it" — Internet reacts to rumor of Lady Gaga set to release the deluxe version of “Mayhem” in August

Rumors are circulating on social media that Lady Gaga is working on a deluxe version of her latest album, Mayhem, which was released on March 7, 2025. The news about a possible August 2025 release for the deluxe edition was first shared by the popular pop culture X account @ThePopTingz.Rumors about the deluxe album received mixed reactions from netizens on X, with one user hoping that either Ariana Grande or Beyoncé would be featured on the LP.BlendarMan @obvioyuhLINKariana and beyonce better be on itSeveral netizens listed the celebrities they wanted to collaborate with Lady Gaga on the rumored deluxe album.&quot;HOW BAD DO U WANT ME FT. TAYLOR SWIFT,&quot; one fan tweeted.&quot;Remix versions with Taylor and Britney,&quot; another person added.Others speculated about the deluxe version, mentioning the songs they wanted the singer to include.&quot;All I want is the album track it would be fair and a song named MAYHEM would eat as f**k,&quot; one fan commented.&quot;Kill for love about to be on there!!! HOPING THOO,&quot; another person added.&quot;Gaga here gurl lemme help u with this one: Kill For Love Can't Stop The High Dead Dance Perfect Celebrity (Princess Die Extended version) Abracadabra (Gesaffelstein Remix) Abracadabra (Dance or Die mix) (+ Unreleased ballad you teased in promo Interview) LOVE U &lt;3,&quot; someone else said.&quot;I bet it will be called MAYHEM (Special Edition) and be like the Born This Way special edition where the bonus tracks aren't added to the end, but rather added between tracks (like the bonus tracks on physical releases has it),&quot; another user wrote.However, some fans argued it was insincere of Lady Gaga to seemingly want to release a deluxe album after expressing her dislike for it. This might refer to Gaga's 2011 interview with Elle Canada, where she said she hated the word &quot;deluxe&quot; after the release of Born This Way.&quot;She always said she didn’t like to release deluxe albums. That she didn’t like the business side of it or something. Hollywood changed her or inflation lmao,&quot; one person posted.&quot;She never released a deluxe edition of anything and she never will. And no, The Fame Monster was an EP. She's not the kind of artist that does this stuff,&quot; another person added.The rumored deluxe version has not been confirmed by Lady Gaga or any other official sources as of the time of writing this article.Lady Gaga is currently on &quot;The Mayhem Ball&quot; tourLady Gaga is currently on &quot;The Mayhem Ball&quot; tour in support of her new album. The tour kicked off with a three-show run in Las Vegas on July 16, 18, and 19. The global tour will take the singer to various cities, including in Europe, the UK, Australia, and Japan.Lady Gaga - The MAYHEM Ball Tour Kick Off - Las Vegas - (Image via Getty Images)The UK and European legs will kick off on September 29 at The O2 in London. Lady Gaga is scheduled to make stops in Manchester, Stockholm, Milan, Berlin, and Lyon, among other cities, for her shows, ending the European leg in Paris on November 22. She will also perform in Melbourne, Brisbane, and Sydney between December 5 and 13, wrapping up the tour with the final shows in Osaka and Tokyo in January 2026.Before the &quot;The Mayhem Ball&quot; tour, Lady Gaga played a few shows in Singapore in May 2025. She was also one of the headlining acts at this year's Coachella, taking the main stage for both weekends in April 2025.The next show of &quot;The Mayhem Ball&quot; is scheduled for July 22 at the Chase Center in San Francisco.