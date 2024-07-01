"This lady is literally so miserable and sick!" — Polo G’s sister Leilani Capalot responds to her mother filing a restraining order against her

Polo G's mother Stacia Mac recently filed a restraining order against her daughter Leilani Capalot. Mac claimed domestic violence as a reason and cited an April incident where Leilani allegedly entered her house forcefully and attacked her. In the same incident, Mac reportedly fired shots in Leilani's direction, trying to get her off the property.

Mac posted an Instagram story, where she stated that she wanted peace with her. Leilani then responded to her mother's message for her, and wrote:

"This lady is literally so miserable and sick! You shoot at me and file a restraining order. You leak my records and file a restraining order."

She continued:

"Nobody [is] thinking ’bout you, grandma. Then we literally live in two different states! Two different [crowds]. Two different circles. Maybe if you [weren’t] 45 tryna hang [with] people my age, you wouldn’t have to worry about running into me."

Trending

Polo G has not reacted to the ongoing family drama, as of now.

Polo G's sister Leilani made several allegations against their mother Stacia Mac

Amid the latest family chaos surrounding Polo G's family, new updates surfaced after Stacia Mac filed a domestic violence restraining order against Leilani. She posted some Instagram stories, expressing how she wanted only peace with Leilani. She said in a story:

"I want nothing more than peace and the truth to be shared. There will be no back and forth from me... Leilani I love you and nothing you can ever do or say will stop me from loving you. The internet will not hug you or love you. You are seeking validation from a place that's not real."

Mac further added that she would support her if she wanted to rectify her actions and heal. To this, Leilani hit back at her through stories where she claimed that Stacia was cooking false stories about her. She further added that Stacia didn't visit her son Taurean Bartlett who had been in jail for a year now.

According to Leilani, she was completely unarmed during the aforementioned incident in Mac's house, and there were four other men on the property as well. Leilani continued:

"Need to be filing a job application cuz ya fired. Find somebody else to manage. Somebody tell her Zeus hiring. The only good thing she ever gave me was my siblings!!!!! This a bond you can't bend or break."

Leilani further addressed her mother Stacia and asked if she was a gangster or a cop, because she couldn't be both. She further posted chat records and voice notes and claimed that Stacia allegedly shot at her son and then boasted about it too.

Leilani had previously made claims about Stacia's aggressive nature

In the past, while Leilani had admitted to having addiction issues, she also claimed that her mum had been an aggressor. According to her, Stacia Mac was jealous and abusive, both physically and verbally. She further accused Mac of provoking her on several occasions.

Mac too had accused her daughter of several allegations, including trespassing into her home in April and that Leilani would talk bad about her on the internet. She further claimed that the issues between the two women had been going on for years now.

Recently, a video went viral in which a furious Stacia was seen chasing Leilani with a firearm in her hand. She shortly fired in her direction as well, as could be seen in the disturbing footage. Stacia later said that she just wanted to drive her daughter off her property and didn't intend to injure her.

Polo G has seemingly tried to keep himself away from the publicized family drama, since he had not spoken about it since it began. In fact, he is currently busy with his upcoming release HOOD POET, which is expected to release on streaming platforms on August 2, 2024.

A few singles from Polo G's studio album have already been released. Distraction was launched in June 2022 and Barely Holdin' On was released in August 2023.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback