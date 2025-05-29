“This had literally nothing to do with politics”— International fans defend aespa’s Karina as red jacket post controversy makes national headlines

On May 28, 2025, aespa’s Karina was featured on Sports Chosun after her Instagram post stirred conversation during South Korea’s early voting period.

Ad

The image, which showed her in a black and red jacket marked with the number “2,” drew attention from the public, with some interpreting it as a possible nod to a specific presidential candidate placed second on the ballot.

The segment outlined guidelines for voter clothing during early polling and used Karina’s outfit as an example of attire permitted at the booths.

Ad

Trending

The report did not suggest any political intent but placed her look among other acceptable options shown to viewers. Following the broadcast, X saw renewed chatter.

"This had literally nothing to do with politics," an X user commented.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Supporters are reacting strongly to the argument around the aespa leader's photo. Certain individuals claim she acted without fault and is facing undeserved criticism. Many believe the attention toward her diverts from larger concerns.

"'Political scandal' and she never said or done anything to warrant that. y'all really hate women," a fan remarked.

"Mmm this Karina thing keeps getting pushed seems a bit odd that her red jacket is what’s talked about more and not a fraudulent accusation claim by a powerful chairman…," a user mentioned.

Ad

"Aren't you tired of posting about Karina?," a person shared.

More fan reactions read:

"How about you stop trying to distract us with Karina, and focus on the Bang si hyuk's fraudulent scandals (we are more interested in that one)😂," a netizen said.

"N here we have sm ent kokoa trying to divert attention from Karina issues to drag n target hybe, bang pd especially le sserafim to a mess Karina created I hop they continue to drag aespa n Karina trying to involve le sserafim, bang pd won't help people to forget Karina issues 😭," a viewer noted.

Ad

"What are you all on? what scandal! leave her tf in peace, if anything I bet she herself has no idea about it. Yall just want to bring her down," another fan added.

aespa Karina's red outfit controversy explained

Ad

On May 28, 2025, aespa’s Karina apologized after her recent Instagram upload stirred talk about politics online. The post, shared a day earlier, showed her in a jacket with red and black tones and a bold “2” printed on it.

Even though the photo had no caption or context, numerous internet viewers linked the look of the jacket to the right-leaning People Power Party and their candidate for president, Kim Moon-soo.

The red shade and the printed numeral mirrored the visuals often associated with the party’s campaign.

Ad

Shortly after, even Baek Ji-won, a representative connected with the conservative party, responded to the upload by posting a Story on Instagram showing a cover from aespa’s Supernova music clip.

The post was accompanied by the track and the phrase “SHOUT OUT TO,” prompting further interpretation among viewers.

The following day, Lee Soo-jung, who leads the Suwon Jeong unit of the same political party, voiced public support for the aespa member.

Ad

Through Facebook, Lee posted an image of the artist along with a short message and a hashtag that read, “If you mess with Karina, you’re done,” as cited by TenAsia.

In response to the rising attention, the 25-year-old apologized to fans through the private app Bubble.

"I'm sorry for causing concern. I had no such intention, but as the misunderstanding grew and MYs (the fandom name) became worried, I thought I should address it directly. I will be more attentive and careful in the future. Once again, I'm sorry for causing concern," Karina penned (quoted by TenAsia).

Ad

Her agency, SM Entertainment, also released a formal statement, clarifying the situation and apologizing. The agency said that Karina's post had nothing to do with politics.

During election seasons in South Korea, public figures (especially entertainers) are generally advised to avoid visuals that could be tied to political messaging.

This includes specific color schemes, symbols, and hand signs. Even indirect or accidental references can be heavily scrutinized.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shreya Jha Shreya Jha specializes in K-Pop and K-Drama content at Sportskeeda. With a Bachelor’s and a Master’s Degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, she brings a refined approach to Entertainment Journalism. Over the course of two years, she has worked with media agencies such as FandomWire and Animated Times, publishing over 2000+ articles.



Some of the highlights of Shreya's career include writing an exclusive piece on the Bvlgari Necklace and reviewing the Jaguar Type 00 for The Luxxe Mag. Entertainment is a space she resonates with the most. Some of the favorite aspects of her work comprise analyzing plot twists, discussing comebacks, and covering other pop-culture news in general.



Putting forward a sensitively-written article, by incorporating a multiplicity of perspectives is important to her. Outside of her professional commitments, she enjoys reading contemporary romance novels and performing Bharatnatyam. She admires Amelia Dimoldenberg for her deadpan humor. Know More