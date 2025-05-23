“This man is wild and yall still find a way to make the lady the villain” — Netizens react as Dreka addresses allegations she cheated on Kevin Gates

Wellness entrepreneur Dreka Gates recently addressed accusations that she cheated on her estranged husband, rapper Kevin Gates. In an Instagram story shared on Thursday, May 22, the businesswoman responded to the allegations.

Ad

The story included a comment under her account by IG user @ysm.luich.b2r questioning why she cheated on Kevin with "the help" and "the personal trainer that he hired." They were referencing 2022 allegations by the Baton Rouge rapper that she had cheated with her personal trainer.

Stating that the speculations had "gone a little too far," Dreka refuted the "misinformation."

She wrote:

"I have NEVER had any type of s*xual or romantic encounters with my personal trainer or any "hired help" and will NEVER."

Ad

Trending

Ad

As the entrepreneur's story went viral, internet users were quick to react. One commented:

"This man is wild and yall still find a way to make the lady the villain."

A comment reacting to the news (Image via Inatagram/@hollywoodunlocked)

Many came to the businesswoman's defense, criticizing others for bringing up old rumors.

Ad

Comments reacting to the news (Image via Inatagram/@hollywoodunlocked)

Some people pointed out that the Love's Harvest founder didn't technically deny infidelity, but only that she didn't cheat with the help.

Ad

Comments reacting to the news (Image via Inatagram/@hollywoodunlocked)

"If you listen at the time I never said she cheated on me"-Kevin Gates previously refuted claims that he accused Dreka of infidelity

For context, Dreka and Kevin Gates officially tied the knot in 2015 after over a decade of dating. They share two children. During a March 2024 interview with 93.5 KDay's Sundays In L.A. show, the businesswoman revealed she became the rapper's manager, helping to push his early career.

Ad

According to a report by People, dated July 9, 2024, the couple even started a record label, Bread Winners’ Association, in 2010. The Love's Harvest founder also appeared in several of Kevin's music videos, including 2023's Breakfast and 2020's Power and Dreka.

Ad

However, in his 2022 track Super General, the Louisiana native referenced his relationship with Dreka in several bars. According to a HotNewHipHop report, published on September 26, 2022, he claimed he "lied to the world" in an effort to "protect her image."

Another line suggested he hired a personal trainer who "invaded (his) personal space." This prompted speculations online that the wellness entrepreneur cheated on Kevin with her female fitness coach.

It wasn't until his 2024 interview on Yung Miami’s Caresha Please that he clarified his stance, according to Complex. Denying the infidelity, he stated:

Ad

"If you listen at the time I never said she cheated on me one time. I never said they cheated. I never accused them of anything."

In recent months, fans believe Dreka and Kevin Gates have separated, with rumors suggesting they have been divorced. In April, a woman claiming to be the musician's girlfriend, Persia P, alleged she began dating him after he told her he was "legally separated" from his wife.

Ad

Ad

While neither Dreka nor Kevin has confirmed the same, the rapper has also been linked to reality star Brittany Renner.

In May, Renner took to her Instagram to share several photos of her and the rapper dressed up in formal attire. One of the pictures showed her wearing a large diamond ring, sparking engagement rumors. According to Complex, during the premiere party for her show, Basketball Wives, Renner addressed Kevin as her "husband."

The pair has not publicly commented on their marital status.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nirali Sheth Nirali has been a popular culture writer at Sportskeeda for the past 1.5 years, covering celebrity/influencer trends and profile/histories, political news, crime reports, and lifestyle. She completed her Bachelor's in Architecture from University of Mumbai and Masters in Heritage Conservation from University of Southern California. Professionally, Nirali has a strong 7.5-year experience working as an architect, an Assistant Archivist and a Digital Archivist across three companies.



Nirali’s educational qualifications and unique career trajectory put great emphasis on research and writing, which along with her personal interest in popular culture, led her to the current role at Sportskeeda. Her specialties are researching histories, crime stories, and developing general knowledge pieces.



The most crucial step in Nirali’s reporting is rigorous fact-checking, and she relies on information from primary sources only for her news. In the absence of a primary source, Nirali double, and even triple-checks information from multiple sources before presenting them to her readers. Strictly anti-AI, she believes in giving credits wherever necessary.



Nirali’s favorite celebrities are Mark Ruffalo and Dolly Parton, and she admires them for their support of humanity and advocacy for what is right. An avid reader, Nirali can be found nose-deep in a new book when she is away from her keyboard. Nirali also loves to illustrate in her free time. Know More