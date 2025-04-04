"You turned Muslim because it's a trend": Kevin Gates' alleged ex blasts Brittany Renner on social media amid dating rumors

Kevin Gates and Brittany Renner sparked dating rumors after the two made a surprise appearance on DDG's Hit-A-Thon livestream on March 28, 2025. This was followed by a sweet moment that they shared together on Instagram on Thursday, April 3, 2025.

However, amid the rumors linking the two, a woman known online as Persia came out with a video claiming to be in a relationship with Kevin Gates. In a video shared by Watch Live Bitez on Instagram on Friday, April 4, 2025, she was seen slamming Britanny Renner. She called Renner a hypocrite. alleging that the latter is pursuing Kevin Gates despite her knowing that they were together.

"You turned Muslim because it's a trend, and it's honestly a mockery to the religion... Brittany, you preached that you don't want to deal with a man who deals with multiple women, yet you're dealing with one... You literally turned to Islam because you're on your last leg," she said.

The video from the alleged former girlfriend of Gates came a day after he shared an Instagram Live video on his page on April 3, weeks after their DDG livestream appearance.

He was seen vibing to Candy Rain by Soul For Two. It appeared in the video that he was riding shotgun, and when he panned the camera to show who was driving the car, it showed Brittany Renner in the driver's seat, also dancing along to the track. In the caption, he wrote, "I hope this makes somebody smile today."

Kevin Gates' alleged ex Persia expresses hurt about learning about his apparent relationship with Brittany Renner online

Persia also released an alleged audio recording of a phone with the rapper where she can be heard going off about new allegations of his fling with Brittany Renner. In a TikTok video shared by Goat Alexis, which was also shared on her X account on Friday, April 4, Persia can be heard expressing her hurt over learning about his link-up with Renner on the internet.

"You know how I feel about you. You don't even take my feelings in consideration, like, it's f*cked up. I had to find through the internet that you lied to me when you could've...I literally told you to just keep it real and tell me," she said.

She further told him in the phone call audio:

"You never care and that's the f*cked up part, but seeing you and Brittany together, that's f*cked up. You could've told...I literally asked you about you and Brittany."

Persia also asked the rapper to confirm if he and Renner are together, but he refused to give her a straight answer and instead said that they can't have s*x until marriage.

In Persia's Instagram Live video shared by Watch Live Bitez on Instagram on the same day, she also called Kevin Gates "manipulative" and "narcissistic" in a message addressed to Brittany Renner.

She claimed that the rapper had called Renner "washed" multiple times previously and also said that "she lost her glow," further questioning Renner why she was with someone who would say things like that about her.

Kevin Gates recently dropped off his new mixtape, I'm Him 2, on March 19, 2025.

