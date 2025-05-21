“This is his rizz” – BTS’ Jin has fans swooning over dad jokes for Shin Sae-kyeong behind the scenes of ‘Don’t Say You Love Me’ MV

On Wednesday, May 21, the Shoot Sketch of BTS' Jin's second studio album's title track, Don't Say You Love was released through the group's YouTube channel, @BTS. The music video also starred the popular South Korean actress Shin Sae-kyung, who has previously appeared in well-known K-dramas like Run On, The Bride of Haebak, Rookie Historian Goo Hae-ryung, and more.

Therefore, in the recent shooting sketch of Don't Say You Love Me's music video, several behind-the-scenes videos between the two leads, Jin and Shin Sae-kyung, were revealed. At one point, when the two were supposed to laugh, the idol made several dad jokes one after the other, making both of them laugh until they got a perfect shot for the scene.

When this part of the shooting sketch landed on the internet, fans and netizens couldn't talk about how it was a classic move from the idol. Given that Jin is known to make a lot of dad jokes, both with his members, other friends, and ARMYs, fans were elated to see that he was doing the same with the actress. Additionally, they were also thrilled about the chemistry between the two.

Here are a few fan reactions regarding the same:

"this is his rizz i think"

"omg ikr j in's dad jokes are the best sae kyeong is so lucky to have him making her laugh like that" said a fan on X

"the fact that she laughed about it, she found him so funny. they match eo’s energy" added another fan

"id fall in love and also the way he kept going like he had those jokes saved" commented a netizen

More fans and netizens talked about the idol's dad jokes to Shin Sae-kyung at the filming set of Don't Say You Love Me.

"Jin became my bias bc of his dad jokes, i'm glad he still has it hahaha" stated a fan

"no matter who you are, you wont escape from seokj in dad jokes dksuwkwjwksi" added an X user

"he’s extremely silly with a beautiful face and it works on literally everyone he is too powerful" said a netizen

"hes the master of dad jokes. even the crew laughed with them, and that “you and your dad jokes” IM CRYING" commented another X user

All you need to know about BTS' Jin's recent solo activities

Following the idol's discharge from his mandatory military service in June 2024, BTS' Jin immediately jumped into resuming his activities in the industry. The very next day after his discharge, the idol held a Hug Event for over 1000 ARMYs who were chosen through a Weverse raffle on occasion for BTS' 11th debut anniversary celebrations, 2024 FESTA.

The next month, the idol made history as the first South Korean singer to be chosen as the torchbearer for the 2024 Paris Olympics Torch Relay. He carried the torch in front of the Louvre Museum on July 14. Around August of the same year, he kickstarted his variety show called RUN JIN, a series inspired by BTS' variety show program, RUN BTS.

A new episode of the same is expected to be released every Tuesday on both BTS' official YouTube channel and the group's Weverse account. The show is also expected to come to conclusion with the idol's upcoming solo world tour, RUNSEOKJIN EP. TOUR, which is expected to make stops in cities such as Seoul, Osaka, London, Amsterdam, and more, starting from June 2025.

In November 2024, the idol released his first studio debut album, Happy, which held the track, Running Wild, as the lead single. He also put forth an OST called Close To You for the K-drama series, When The Stars Gossip, in January 2025. Most recently, on May 19, Jin released his second studio album, Echo, which held the track, Don't Say You Love Me as its lead.

