Tia Kemp reveals she and Rick Ross kicked each other in the stomachs as she reacts to Halle Bailey's domestic violence complaint against DDG

Tia Kemp has shared her opinion on Halle Bailey getting a restraining order against DDG. In a video clip shared by @onlydubsX on X, Kemp said she learned about the legal drama between the estranged couple from her nephews and niece.

Defending DDG, Tia Kemp then reflected on her own relationship with Rick Ross, saying:

"We ain't no f**king saints. I've kicked my baby daddy [Rick Ross] in the f**king stomach, and then took off running. Whenever the motherf**ker caught me, he hit me back in my stomach, and I was out of breath for five minutes."

Kemp then asked Bailey and DDG to keep police out of the matter, adding it was something she would never do with the father of her children. Her reaction comes after Halle Bailey was granted a restraining order against DDG - born Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr - on Tuesday, May 13.

According to the BBC, an LA judge has ordered the YouTuber to stay away from Bailey and their son until a hearing scheduled for June 6. In her request for the restraining order, Bailey alleged that following their split in October 2024, there had been "multiple acts of physical violence" from DDG, adding:

"Throughout our relationship, Darryl has been and continues to be physically, verbally, emotionally, and financially abusive towards me. I am seeking orders to protect myself and our son Halo from his ongoing abuse."

As part of the restraining order, DDG is also instructed not to possess any weapons and to stop using social media to continue "bad mouthing" Bailey.

Halle Bailey claimed that DDG attempted to take Halo without her consent

This isn't Halle Bailey's first legal action against DDG after the couple parted ways in October 2024. In March 2025, the Little Mermaid star filed a police report against the rapper with the LAPD.

The report alleged that Darryl entered her home even after warning him that both Bailey and their son, Halo, were sick with respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and couldn't leave the house.

DDG responded to Bailey's claims violently, screaming profanities at her, damaging her ring camera, and attempting to take their child with him without her consent.

Halle's request for a restraining order also reveals that the Twitch streamer verbally abuses her when he is upset, adding:

"He claims I am withholding our son and that I am with other men. As a result, I then receive threats and hate on social media. He seems to try to set up drama for his fans. He goes 'live' ranting about me and alleges that I am keeping Halo from him. This is false. I have requested a set schedule, which he refuses."

The estranged couple started dating in 2022, welcomed their son, Halo, in 2023, and parted ways last year.

Tia Kemp explained her bizarre boat video with DDG

Tia Kemp's defense of DDG comes days after the duo went on a fishing trip, which was recorded and uploaded (on May 11) as a 3.5-hour-long video on the latter's YouTube channel.

A short, clip-farmed video from the livestream was uploaded on social media the very same day, in which Tia Kemp was heard making audible noise that was interpreted as s*xual by netizens.

Responding to the s*xual allegations and controversies circulating online, Tia Kemp explained that her misleading moans in the video were the sound of her throwing up on the boat, saying:

"If you thinking I was on a boat f**king a young ni**a, you're out of your motherf**king mind, goofball b***hes. B***h you heard me throwing up. That's where the f**k I was over, hanging over the boat."

Tia Kemp also added that DDG and she weren't alone on the boat, but were accompanied by her son, the boat captain, security, and a filming crew.

Earlier this month, DDG dropped his new album, Blame The Chat, on May 2, in a launch event at the Neuehouse rooftop party in Hollywood.

