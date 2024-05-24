"Timing is everything"- Sublime's founding member Eric Wilson speaks about the band's first song release since 1996

Eric Wilson, one of the founding members of the rock band Sublime, discussed the band's first song release in 28 years, Feel Like That. In a May 23, 2024, interview with Rolling Stone magazine, the band members opened up about their reunion and latest song.

The band was formed in 1988 with the original lineup consisting of Bradley Nowell (vocals and guitar), Eric Wilson (bass), and Bud Gaugh (drums). However, in 1996, Nowell died of a heroin overdose, leading to the group breaking up.

In December 2023, Wilson and Gaugh reunited to perform with Nowell's son Jakob as Sublime for a benefit show, announcing their return.

Feel Like That features vocals from Jakob and his father Bradley. In his email to the Rolling Stone, Wilson explained:

"We are blessed that we still have all these old recordings and that we were able to stumble upon an outtake that has been sitting there waiting for all these years. They say timing is everything, and I think they were right! It’s super awesome to hear Brad and Jakob singing side by side on the same track."

"So thankful" - Sublime's Eric Wilson on reuniting with Bud Gaugh

While on the Klein.Ally.Show at the KROQ studios in Los Angeles, Eric Wilson opened up about getting to work with fellow band member Bud Gaugh. He confessed:

"To be back with my brother Bud is fantastic. You know, I miss him to death, and we weren’t getting along for a long time, but now I'm just so thankful."

Feel Like That (feat. Bradley Nowell) was released on May 24, 2024, and features vocals from Jakob, Bradley, and Scott Woodruff of reggae band Stick Figure. The track was built by Woodruff using old recordings from sessions between the original members.

Per Consequence Sound, the jam session in question took place in 1996 at Willie Nelson’s Pedernales Studio in Austin. At the time, the original trio broke into an improvised song. While the improvised composition was never released, bootleggers have circulated the song under the name Eireen.

Once the song was underway, Gaugh explained that they felt it was a fitting song for a comeback. He told Rolling Stone:

"It was like, ‘OK, now that this is coming together, why don’t we release this song, but let’s get Jake on there."

Jakob, for his part, told the publication how touched he was to be able to create something with his late father. He added:

"My dad has a verse and then I have a verse and then Stick closes out the song. It’s a beautiful thing."

Earlier this year, Sublime played at Coachella 2024 with its new line-up. Jakob, who would have been the same age as his father when he passed, joined Bud Gaugh and Eric Wilson to perform their fan-favorite Romeo, which the band played for the first time in 25 years.

While on the Klein.Ally.Show, Jakob discussed growing up knowing the band, stating:

"I was definitely a very small child when he passed away but you know, growing up with so much of the interesting culture that Sublime created, it was sort of always there in the background of my life."

Sublime is set to perform at a series of upcoming festivals. They would be at the Point Break Festival in Virginia Beach, Virginia, on June 1 and No Values in Pomona, California, on June 8.