⁠“To the burger store?” - Internet reacts as Charleston White sides with Rick Ross after Vancouver music fest altercation

Recently, Rick Ross found himself in a mess in Vancouver after he performed Kendrick Lamar’s diss track targeting Drake, Not Like Us. As many social media users, rappers, and musicians poured in their opinions, Charleston White offered his support to the Champagne Moments singer, as he posted on Instagram saying:

“@richforever I’m riding with you! I ain’t taking sides with no pink toes.”

As soon as Charleston White’s video where he is speaking in favor of Ross started doing rounds on the internet, a netizen commented on it, mocking White asking where was he "riding" with Ross. The netizen commented on a video posted by an X user, @SayCheeseDGTL, and said:

"Riding w him where to the burger store?"

On the other hand, several others also commented on the X user’s post and trolled Charleston. A few also shared a video of a scuffle, with the caption:

“Charleston White when he goes to Canada.”

Others said:

“We made the right crackhead famous. Bro a comedian without even trying,” said one netizen.

“Lol he cannot even stand straight,” commented another social media user

“This belongs in a movie,” exclaimed another internet user

Other X users continued to react to the rapper's support, with some even dubbed White as a legendary instigator.

“Why are they always flexing with their guns," wrote an X user

“He should’ve been there to protect him,” said another netizen

“sounds like a dynamic duo in the making,” commented another internet user

“Bro is a legendary instigator,” another social media user said

The entire fiasco took place on Sunday, June 30, 2024, when after Rick’s performance, he was allegedly confronted by a bunch of Drake fans. Several videos stormed the internet showing the two parties engaging in a verbal spat.

Soon enough, the verbal argument turned into a physical scuffle as a few OVO crew members started punching Ross, and knocked him to the floor.

While Charleston White sided with Rick Ross, his former partner, Tia Kemp made fun of him after seeing the videos of the brawl

Rick Ross created headlines after he performed Kendrick’s diss track targetting Drake in Vancouver, as many Drizzy fans at the show were left angered by the fact that Ross dissed Champagne Papi in his own hometown. As the videos went viral on the internet, Ross’ ex, Tia Kemp took to her Instagram Live and mocked him by saying:

“His fat a*s ain’t throwing no blows…You stood your fat a* back…Your big, fat, scary as*.”

On the other hand, Ross did not directly address the fiasco, however, he posted a story on Instagram in front of his private jet and wrote:

“Vancouver it was fun, till next time.”

While social media users continue to talk about Charleston White, Tia Kemp, and Rick Ross’ reactions, a few are also bashing Drake for liking the clip shared by a social media user showing the brawl, where Rick Ross is being hit. On the other hand, neither Rick Ross nor Drizzy have officially commented on the fiasco as of now.

