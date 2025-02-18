Travis Scott named in assault lawsuit accusing rapper's bodyguard of attacking man without provocation outside a Manhattan concert

Travis Scott has been named in a new lawsuit filed against his bodyguard by a man named Omar Muhanna. On Monday, TMZ obtained the legal documents of a lawsuit that claims Scott's bodyguard made "violent physical contact" with the plaintiff outside a "concert venue" where Travis performed in August 2024.

The date mentioned in Muhanna's lawsuit - August 17, 2024 - suggests that the incident took place outside New York City's Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, where the Nightcrawler rapper was performing on the second night of the 2024 Fanatics Fest.

Per his lawsuit, the alleged assault and battery, which Omar claims happened a few blocks away from the venue, resulted in serious and permanent injuries. The suit has named Travis Scott only to employ the security guard at the center of the dispute.

Muhanna alleges that the security guard has "a propensity for the type of behavior" and that the SICKO MODE rapper should never have hired the guy. Scott's representative has dismissed the lawsuit as "bogus" and "frivolous," TMZ reports. They've even clarified that Travis couldn't have been present at the alleged incident because he was inside a restaurant when it took place.

While Omar Muhanna is seeking damages, the specific amount he demanded has not been revealed yet.

Travis Scott said he'd like to work with Sabrina Carpenter and Taylor Swift

Earlier in February, Travis Scott sat down to talk with Rap TV, where the rapper revealed that he was also involved in the production of his upcoming album, saying:

"I feel like for Utopia, I was striving to push things to a high level. I'm still reaching for that. I've been having so much fun with music and sh*t that I think it's cool to be artistic and have fun with it. I've been producing more, making a lot of the album, and going in on that level is making it exciting. I can't wait, actually."

The Sloppy Toppy rapper didn't reveal the album's name in the interview, claiming "people aren't going to understand it".

When asked about the online competition in which fans pitted his Days Before Rodeo against Sabrina Carpenter's Short n' Sweet last year, Scott said he had no hard feelings, adding:

"Charts, shmarts, man. Who measures that? Her album's cool. Days Before Rodeo is 10 years old. It all works."

When asked about the artists he'd like to collaborate with in the future, Scott mentioned Sabrina, Taylor Swift, and a band called Khruangbin. He also claimed to have "some ill ideas" for music that he wanted to try out with Swift and Carpenter.

Elsewhere in the conversation, when the subject of Grammys was brought up, Scott revealed that he didn't see it as a main career goal anymore, adding:

"I think it's the ability to wake up and still go hard at this. Still have the drive to go hard and not give up on what you set out to do from the beginning. That's greatness for me. Achieving that level no matter how many times you could be shunned from a Grammy or whatever the f**k could happen. It's waking up every day to be like, 'There's still somebody out there listening and somebody that cares.' Let's go hard for that and yourself. I really care about that - and it keeps me going."

While Travis Scott had bagged no nominations this year, his fourth studio album, Utopia, had been nominated for Best Rap Album in 2024 but didn't win as the award was bagged by Killer Mike, for his sixth studio album, Michael.

Travis Scott has been nominated for Grammys 10 times in his career but has yet to win an award.

