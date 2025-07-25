Was Chuck Mangione related to Luigi Mangione? Possible link between the 2 explored after jazz musician's death 

Musician Chuck Mangione passed away on Tuesday, July 22, with the news of his death surfacing over social media two days later, Thursday, July 24.Mangione's death comes seven months after the arrest of Luigi Mangione, a Maryland native who is accused of killing Brian Thompson, the United Healthcare CEO, last year.At the time of Luigi Mangione's arrest, MSN examined the link between Chuck Mangione and the 27-year-old murder suspect and reported that the two were not related. The only reason rumors surrounding their connection circulated on social media was because of their shared surname.A statement released by Chuck Mangione announcing his death reads:&quot;The family of Chuck Mangione is deeply saddened to share that Chuck peacefully passed away in his sleep at his home in Rochester, New York on July 22, 2025.&quot;Mangione was a renowned flugelhorn and trumpet player, who also won two Grammys (with 14 nominations) in his lifetime.Chuck Mangione spent his entire life in Rochester, New YorkChuck Mangione, who was born on November 29, 1940, spent his entire life living in Rochester, New York. When he was born, Mangione's parents owned a grocery store in the city.Chuck Mangione was introduced to jazz early on, thanks to his parents’ love for the genre. He began music lessons at age 8, starting with piano but switching to trumpet after watching the movie Young Man with a Horn. In high school, Chuck formed a band with his brother, Gap Mangione. They often spent time with jazz legends like Miles Davis, Dizzy Gillespie, and Art Blakey, who were regular guests at their parents’ dinner parties.According to NPR News, Chuck received his first trumpet at the age of 15 as a gift from Gillespie, whom he also considered to be his &quot;musical father&quot;.After high school, Chuck joined the Eastman School of Music, where he took to playing flugelhorn. After graduating with a bachelor's degree in music in 1963, Mangione joined Art Blakey's group, Jazz Messengers, alongside Chick Corea and Keith Jarrett.By the early 1970s, Chuck Mangione's independent career in jazz music, with his solo album, Friends &amp; Love concert found huge success. It was also recorded and released privately later on, earning Mangione his first Grammy nomination.These years later, the musician released another live album, titled Land of Make Believe, in 1973, making way for other hits like Feels So Good and Chase the Clouds Away.In 1977, Chuck's song, Bellavia earned him his first Grammy Award for Best Instrumental Composition. Two years later, his sixteenth music album, Children of Sanchez, led Mangione to earn his second Grammy.Throughout his career, the artist won 14 Grammy nominations and released over 30 studio albums, with his last one - Everything for Love - dropping in 2000.Later in his career, Chuck returned to his alma mater, where he started teaching jazz, ultimately becoming the director of the Jazz ensemble at the music school.