Was Kendrick Lamar wearing bell-bottoms during Super Bowl performance? Rapper's pants sell out instantly after halftime show

Kendrick Lamar performed the Super Bowl LIX halftime show at the Caesar Superdome on February 9 along with SZA, who featured as the guest performer. The 23-time Grand Slam winner Serena Williams also graced the occasion with her iconic crip-walk.

According to a report by TMZ, Kendrick Lamar sported bell-bottom jeans made by French luxury brand Celine during his Super Bowl performance. K Dot wore the "Marco" jeans in dark union wash denim, which is priced at $1,200. The pair was a size 29 from the women's collection.

The report also confirmed that the jeans have completely sold out following Kendrick Lamar's electrifying performance at the Caesar Superdome.

Additionally, the GNX hitmaker sported a custom-made blue jacket by London menswear designer Martine Rose. The front of the jacket has the word 'Gloria' written in red. However, it is not available for sale anywhere because the piece was made specially for K Dot.

Lamar accessorized his outfit with a pair of Nike Air DT Max ’96 sneakers in black and white. According to The US Sun, Kendrick Lamar shelled out a whopping $1.2 million for his diamond necklace, which had a huge 'a' as the locket. The locket alone was reportedly made of 240 diamonds.

As per Fox Sports, Kendrick Lamar's halftime performance at the Super Bowl LIX averaged an all-time high live viewership record of 133.5 million viewers.

Kendrick Lamar and SZA to embark on the Grand National Tour this April

Kendrick Lamar and SZA at Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show - Source: Getty

Kendrick Lamar and his longtime collaborator SZA will co-headline the Grand National Tour in April 2024 to promote K Dot's sixth studio album, GNX. It will be the first all-stadium tour for both artists with 36 shows— beginning on April 19 at the US Bank Stadium in Minnesota and ending on August 9 at 3Arena in Stockholm, Sweden.

In between, they will have multiple stops in countries like France, Germany, the Netherlands, and the like.

Here is the full schedule of Kendrick Lamar and SZA's Grand National Tour:

April 19, 2025 - Minneapolis, Minnesota @ U.S. Bank Stadium

April 23, 2025 - Houston, Texas @ NRG Stadium

April 26, 2025 - Arlington, Texas @ AT&T Stadium

April 29, 2025 - Atlanta, Georgia @ Mercedes Benz Stadium

May 03, 2025 - Charlotte, North Carolina @ Bank of America Stadium

May 05, 2025 - Philadelphia, Pennsylvania @ Lincoln Financial Field

May 08, 2025 - East Rutherford, New Jersey @ MetLife Stadium

May 09, 2025 - East Rutherford, New Jersey @ MetLife Stadium

May 12, 2025 - Foxborough, Massachusetts @ Gillette Stadium

May 17, 2025 - Seattle, Washington State @ Lumen Field

May 21, 2025 - Inglewood, California @ SoFi Stadium

May 23, 2025 - Inglewood, California @ SoFi Stadium

May 24, 2025 - Inglewood, California @ SoFi Stadium

May 27, 2025 - Glendale, Arizona @ State Farm Stadium

May 29, 2025 - San Francisco, California @ Oracle Park

May 31, 2025 - Las Vegas, Nevada @ Allegiant Stadium

June 04, 2025 - St. Louis, Missouri @ The Dome at America's Center

June 06, 2025 - Chicago, Illinois @ Soldier Field

June 10, 2025 - Detroit, Michigan @ Ford Field

June 12, 2025 - Toronto, Ontario @ Rogers Centre

June 13, 2025 - Toronto, Ontario @ Rogers Centre

June 16, 2025 - Hershey, Pennsylvania @ Hersheypark Stadium

June 18, 2025 - Washington, D.C. @ Northwest Stadium

July 02, 2025 - Cologne, Germany @ RheinEnergieStadion

July 04, 2025 - Frankfurt, Germany @ Deutsche Bank Park

July 08, 2025 - Glasgow, Scotland @ Hampden Park

July 10, 2025 - Birmingham, England @ Villa Park

July 13, 2025 - Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Johan Cruijff ArenA

July 15, 2025 - Nanterre, France @ Paris La Défense Arena

July 19, 2025 - Cardiff, Wales @ Principality Stadium

July 22, 2025 - London, England @ Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

July 27, 2025 - Lisbon, Portugal @ Estadio do Restelo

July 30, 2025 - Barcelona, Spain @ Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys

August 02, 2025 - Rome, Italy @ Stadio Olimpico

August 06, 2025 - Warsaw, Poland @ PGE Narodowy

August 09, 2025 - Stockholm, Sweden @ 3Arena

In GNX, Kendrick Lamar collaborated with SZA on the songs Luther and Gloria. The 35-year-old also partnered with Lamar to release the song 30 for 30 in the deluxe version of her album SOS, which was released on December 20, 2025.

The two have also collaborated several times in the past. Their combined playlist includes hits like All The Stars (the anthem for Black Panther), Daves in the Wind (2017) and Babylon (2014). All the Stars was nominated for Best Original Song at the 91st Academy Awards.

Fans willing to attend the tour can buy tickets from Grand National Tour's official website from Friday (February 14). While the general sale begins at 9 am local time, several presale events will kick off on February 13.

