Was Lil Durk granted bail? Everything to know as rapper attempts to get released from prison before trial

Lil Durk's legal team has recently proposed a $4.5 million bond package. According to reports by the Courthouse News Service, the judge implied that the terms of the proposed package were not sufficient for Durk's release until the trial began. Meanwhile, U.S. District Judge Michael Fitzgerald also did not find the prosecution too convincing in their argument to keep Durk behind bars.

The outlet reported that as of Monday, the judge had not issued any ruling surrounding whether Lil Durk should be freed on bond or not. Thus, it is still unclear if the rapper would be released.

According to the judge, the proposed bail amount was a hefty one, but it was not enough considering the rapper's massive personal wealth.

For the unversed, the $4.5 million bail package included $3 million in personal funds, $1 million from Alamo Records, $500,000 from a business partner, and $700,000 in equity from his mother's residence. It also suggested 24/7 monitoring of the rapper who would be under home confinement.

The prosecution argued that rapper Durk shouldn't get bail, saying he used his wealth to encourage violence. They also mentioned he used another inmate's phone in prison. But the defense said it was a small issue.

"The prosecutors didn't do their homework" - said one of Lil Durk's attorneys on Monday

As aformentioned, the prosecution had been trying their best to ensure that no bail was granted to Lil Durk. Meanwhile, on Monday, Durk's team claimed that the prosecution's case was primarily based on an FBI informant who was a former gang member. The defense team went about questioning the way the prosecution had been leading the case.

Christy O'Connor, one of Lil Durk's attorneys, said on Monday,

"It was reckless. The prosecutors didn't do their homework."

While the defense team argued that they should be given access to the grand jury testimony of the witness, the prosecution urged the judge to avoid giving such an order. According to the prosecution, passing such a ruling could create issues for cooperating witnesses.

Durk was arrested in October 2024, in connection with the 2022 killing of Quando Rondo's 24-year-old cousin, Saviay'a Robinson. Robinson's mother traveled from Georgia to Los Angeles to address the courtroom. In her emotional address, she said,

"I'm scared to be here. I just want you to know that Saviay'a had a family, too."

For the unversed, the rapper had been charged with conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire. On Monday, court documents were filed suggesting that the Attorney General for the United States has directed the US Attorney for the Central District of California not to opt for the death penalty for the rapper.

According to reports by XXL, if convicted, Lil Durk could face life behind bars.

While it is unclear if Lil Durk would be granted a bail this time, he reportedly had made several attempts to be released on bond all this while. Last month too, Durk's team proposed a bond package, which eventually got declined.

