Was Victoria Beckham at Mel B’s wedding? All the celebrities who witnessed Spice Girl’s marriage to hairstylist Rory McPhee

Melanie "Mel B" Brown tied the knot with longtime partner and hairstylist Rory McPhee in an intimate London ceremony at St. Paul’s Cathedral on July 5, 2025. The star-studded event brought together family, friends, and famous faces.

Ad

Victoria Beckham, Mel B's former bandmate, was not present at her wedding. Although the former Spice Girls member could not attend the wedding, reportedly due to being overseas, she made sure to participate in some other way.

Beckham gifted Mel's eldest daughter, Phoenix Chi, a custom-designed blue silk dress for the occasion, which the latter paired with a matching fascinator. She also shared her well wishes online, posting a throwback Spice Girls video on Instagram, and writing:

Ad

Trending

“Congratulations @officialmelb and @rorymcphee on your special day! I couldn’t be more excited for you both and wish you a lifetime of happiness!”

She then shared a snap of herself and Mel B, captioning it, “Sending you love @officialmelb @rorymcphee is a very lucky man!”

Victoria Beckham congratulates Mel B. on her wedding to Rory McPhee (Image via Instagram/@victoriabeckham)

Celebrities gather for Mel B's wedding to Rory McPhee

Mel B’s wedding to Rory McPhee was a star-studded affair, with notable guests in attendance. A list of some of the guests present at the ceremony is provided below:

Ad

Emma Bunton (Baby Spice): The sole Spice Girl member in attendance, supporting her old bandmate

The sole Spice Girl member in attendance, supporting her old bandmate Cara Delevingne: The model and actress is a close friend of Mel

The model and actress is a close friend of Mel Katherine Ryan: Comedian and TV personality

Comedian and TV personality Daisy Lowe: Model and daughter of Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale

Model and daughter of Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale Alan Carr: Comedian and TV presenter.

Mel’s three daughters, Phoenix (26), Angel (18), and Madison (13), served as bridesmaids.

Ad

The service occurred in the Crypt of St. Paul’s Cathedral, followed by a high-end reception at the Shangri-La Hotel in The Shard in London. Mel wore a dress by Josephine Scott to walk down the aisle and later changed into a second dress by Justin Alexander for their evening celebrations.

Mel and McPhee ended up finding love through friendship. As reported by People in 2024, the America’s Got Talent judge said that she would never marry again following two divorces, but found love unexpectedly.

Ad

“I was like, ‘I'm never going to get married again. Never, never, never. I'm never having a relationship. I'm fine by myself. I want to raise my kids, put my head down and work, and that's it.' And then … never can say never, can you?" she told People at the time.

Ad

The singer accepted McPhee's proposal during a 2022 romantic getaway at Cliveden Hotel, surrounded by rose petals and a log fire.

"He said, 'I love you, you're my best friend and I want to spend the rest of my life with you.' There were rose petals everywhere, a log fire, a hotel — which was Cliveden. It was very romantic," Mel recalled on Celebrity Gogglebox.

Ad

As per Hello! Magazine, Mel B and Rory McPhee have known each other for over 20 years but only began dating in 2018.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Diana George Diana Susan George is a Podcasts and Trending News writer at Sportskeeda. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Psychology and English. Her professional experience as a Public Relations intern at Pawzz Foundation and a Management trainee at Toppers Academy for Professionals gave her the confidence to step out of her comfort zone and pursue her passion for writing.



Diana's love for podcasts stems from her diverse interests, ranging from true crime to cooking and her experience recording a podcast in college. She upholds her journalistic integrity by relying on verified sources and maintaining originality in her work.



Diana admires Robert Pattinson for his remarkable versatility and his ability to flourish as an actor despite the criticisms for his role in the Twilight series. If given a time machine, she'd return to the Live Aid concert in 1985 to witness performances of Queen, Elton John, and David Bowie, all at the same time.



Beyond writing, she enjoys reading fiction, playing the piano and bass guitar, and dabbling in photography. Know More