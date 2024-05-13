WATCH: Sauce Walka gets into heated confrontation with Island Boys' Kodiyakredd at jewelry store

Rapper Sauce Walka recently got into a heated fight with Kodiyakredd from Island Boys at the Johnny Dang & Co jewelry store. The clip went viral on the internet shortly after the confrontation, where the two were arguing about who has more money. Watch the clip below:

In the clip, the argument began with Sauce Walka claiming he's a "millionaire," while Kodiyakredd, aka Franky Venegas, claimed he's "more known" than him. It ended with Walka threatening to slap Venegas.

Walka: "I'm a millionaire. You're not a millionaire, bro."

Kodiyakredd: “Bro, bro, I’m way more known than you,”

Walka: “You’re not way more known than me nothing.”

Walka responded by using homophobic expletives such as "p*on" and "p*ssy" at the Island Boy rapper before threatening to "slap" him as he is a "real gangster."

“I will slap you. Stop talking to me. I’m a real gangster. You’s a h**. I’m not one of them other rap n*ggas you even been around. You a h**,” he said.

The clip next shows the security intervening between the two rappers before the fight could escalate.

Sauce Walka and Kodiyakredd continue their feud in Houston Closet's comment section on Instagram

The feud between Sauce Walka and Kodiyakredd is supposedly not over, as the two continued their fight in the Instagram comment section of Houston Closet. The account posted a video of the two rappers' confrontation at the jewelry store.

In the post's comments section, Sauce Walka wrote "Boy" with two lollipop emojis. Kodiyakredd commented right below Walka's comment, writing, "He did sho the part where I came out running and threw plants on Sauce."

The comment section of Houston Closet's Instagram post (Image via Instagram/@houstoncloset)

The Island Boys have been involved in fights with other contemporary rappers on many previous occasions. In February 2024, the two Island Boys, Flyysoulja and Kodiyakredd, sat for an interview in which they were asked about kissing each other in a video. The twins did not react well to the question and threatened to break things in the studio.

The twins have also been involved in a feud with Snoop Dogg after FlyySoulja publicly threatened him to "beat his a**." In 2022, FlyySoulja threatened Snoop Dogg after the latter made fun of the twins in the 21 and Done special episode on Peacock alongside Kevin Hart.

In a video on social media, Flyysoulja said he would "beat his a**" if Dogg said that to him "in real life."

“If he were to say that to me in real life, on sight I would fade. I would beat his a**. I swear to God on everything in my life I would. I swear to God, if I ever see him it’s on sight.”

Snoop Dogg joked about the threat on an Instagram post, commenting, “I don’t want no [smoke] wit cuz,” with a series of crying emojis.

Sauce Walka is the founder of the independent record label 'The Sauce Factory'

Sauce Walka began his career as a rapper in 2007 under the name A-Walk, as part of a Houston-based group called Mostheard. He took up the name Sauce Walka in 2014 and began releasing his mixtapes under that name. In the same year, the rapper started an independent record label, The Sauce Factory, and formed a duo with Sancho Saucy named Sauce Twinz.

Walka believes he should get credit for popularizing the use of the term "drip" in modern hip-hop lyrics. He uses the term frequently in his lyrics. In 2015, Sauce Walka released a diss track titled Wack 2 Walk, targeted at Drake. The rapper apparently accused Drizzy of appropriating Houston hip-hop culture.