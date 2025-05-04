“We’ve been frozen in May 2024” — DJ Akademiks says Kendrick Lamar's beef with Drake “ruined” hip hop

DJ Akademiks recently spoke out about the feud between Drake and Kendrick Lamar. Livingston Allen, better known as DJ Akademiks, is an internet personality and live streamer.

On May 3, 2025, DJ Akademiks went live on Instagram and claimed that Kendrick Lamar "ruined hip hop" by igniting a feud with Drake and that their beef had left the music industry "frozen" in time. He stated:

"We've been frozen in may 2024 for a f***ing year. Nobody wants to drop music cause you're watching the guys at the top just only focus on this beef that's a year old. I really think he ruined hip hip because of that."

Akademiks, a vocal supporter of Drake, also claimed that he kept score of the beef between Drizzy and Kendrick. He said that contrary to Kendrick's claims of "knocking out" Drake, the duo was, at best, "squabbling."

Kendrick Lamar seemingly called out DJ Akademiks in September 2024

According to HotNewHipHop, on September 11, 2024, Kendrick Lamar dropped an untitled song on Instagram that seemingly called out DJ Akademiks. The reactions came fast and furious, with Akademiks appearing visibly shaken and grasping at straws.

Lamar rapped:

"Influencers talk down 'cause I'm not with the basic sh*t but they don't hate me, they hate the man that I represent / The type of man that never d*ck ride 'cause I want a favor."

He also rapped:

"The radio personality pushing propaganda for salary."

Fans interpreted these lyrics as a jab at Akademiks, seeing how the DJ is an avid Drake supporter and has made a name for himself as a hip-hop commentator. The DJ appeared to be shocked at being caught in the crossfire and voiced out his opinion and commented on Lamar's Instagram post, saying:

"No no noooo"

This isn't the first time Lamar has called out DJ Akademiks in his tracks. On May 3, 2024, Kendrick released 6:16 in LA, his second diss track against Drake. In it, K Dot seemed to reference Akademiks by name, rapping:

"Yeah, somebody's lyin', I could see the vibes on Ak' / Even he lookin' compromised, let's peel the layers back."

However, on May 4, 2025, Akademiks uploaded a video on his YouTube channel where he applauded Kendrick's current success. As per The Arizona Republic, the Not Like Us rapper is currently on his Grand National Tour with SZA, which commenced on April 19, 2025.

In a video titled "W Kendrick! Akademiks speaks on Kendrick on pace to break Drake's tour record with his "GNX" tour," the DJ stated that "Kendrick's tour is actually doing rather well." He also noted that Lamar had broken the record for the highest-grossing concert performed by an African-American man, attributing his success to Lamar's high ticket prices.

Kendrick Lamar has yet to comment on DJ Akademiks' statements publicly.

