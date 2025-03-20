What is 2 Chainz's net worth? Rapper says a female employee stole everything, including TVs and sofas from one of his businesses

On Thursday, March 20, 2025, @ArtOfDialogue_ posted a video clip of 2 Chainz, in which the Good Drank rapper was giving an account of one of his employees robbing one of his businesses.

In the clip, 2 Chainz revealed that most of his business employees were women, adding:

"For a girl that was working in there... to go back in there and steal all of our stuff - the TVs, the sofas. I won't be able to get it, but I just feel like its a bad thing to happen."

2 Chainz also claimed that he wasn't going to be pressing any charges on the employee who was the robbery's suspect.

According to CelebrityNetWorth, 2 Chainz is estimated to have a net worth of $12 million. Previously known as Tity Boy, he is one of the most well-recognized rappers of the modern era. His stage name comes from the signature couple of chains hanging around his neck.

2 Chainz started his music career as a member of a hip-hop duo

2 Chainz - born Tauheed K. Epps - was born and raised in Georgia, where he studied at the North Clayton High School. The Riot rapper had an early inclination towards sports and played basketball in school.

Chainz adopted his first stage name, Tity Boi, back in 1997, when he formed a hip-hop duo - Playaz Circle - with his childhood friend, Earl Conyers.

Conyers, whose stage name was Dolla Boy, helped 2 Chainz release his first independent album in 2002, titled United We Stand, United We Fall.

Epps's debut project caught the attention of Ludacris, the DJ who encouraged the duo to sign with his recently launched record label, Disturbing Tha Peace.

In his time with the record label, the Watch Out rapper released two collaborative studio albums as a duo. The first one - Supply & Demand - was released in 2007, with its lead single, Duffle Bag Boy, quickly gaining popularity.

In 2011, Epps left both the label and Playaz Circle behind to pursue a solo career. He adopted his second stage name at the time, claiming that it was more "family-friendly".

His first independent work as 2 Chainz was a mixtape titled T.R.U. REALigion. The Big Amount rapper then went on to collaborate with the likes of Nicki Minaj and Kanye West.

His first solo album came in 2012. Titled Based on a T.R.U. Story, the LP's lead single was called No Lie, and featured Drake.

Topping the Billboard 200 chart, Epps' album made way for an international tour and countless award nominations, including the Grammys.

So far, Chainz has released seven solo studio albums, with his last one coming three years ago in 2022 - Dope Don't Sell Itself. His eighth album - B.O.A.T.S. III - is currently in the making, with no release date announced so far.

2 Chainz has multiple clothing businesses beyond rap

In October 2016, Epps launched a clothing line that sold hoodies called CEO Millionaires or Create Every Opportunity Millionaires. The rapper has another line of sweaters, named Dabbing Sweaters.

In 2019, the 4 AM rapper also acquired a minority ownership stake in Atlanta Hawks' NBA G League affiliate, the College Park Skyhawks. Beyond these business ventures, 2 Chainz also has brand endorsement deals with Adidas and Beats by Dre.

His businesses and endorsement deals contribute to his net worth, alongside his music career.

Epps also has three properties to his name. He bought the first one in 2011, paying $517,000 for a 22-acre Palmetto property in Georgia.

Five years later, the Blue Cheese rapper bought a second home in LA's Beachwood Canyon neighborhood for $2.5 million.

Previously owned by guitarist Steve Vai, the home comes with an expansive professional recording studio, where artists like Ozzy Osbourne, Eddie Van Halen, and Slash have recorded at some point.

Tauheed's latest real estate purchase came three years ago, in March 2022, when he bought a home in the Hollywood Hills for $3.8 million.

