What are the allegations against John Pelletier? Maui police chief to keep his job after being named in a Diddy civil lawsuit

John Pelletier, a Maui police chief who was named as a co-conspirator in an amended lawsuit against Diddy last week, is reportedly getting to continue his job as usual. According to Daily Mail, Pelletier is accused of posing as a California sheriff (Contra Costa) in order to prevent a woman from filing a r*pe charge against the hip-hop mogul.

At the time, John was the captain of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, with no jurisdiction in the Golden State. As the lawsuit states, the plaintiff told John Pelletier about having been gang r*ped by Diddy and his associates and she didn't have her clothes, phone, purse, car keys, or cell phone.

In response, Pelletier allegedly took her and another plaintiff at gunpoint, taking them back to Diddy's home and restraining them. The suit also alleges that the police officer refused to let them call an attorney, and made various moves to cover up their kidnapping.

Per an AllHipHop report, published on March 20, 2025, the incident took place back in 2018. The lawsuit also claims that John Pelletier acted as private security at the time of the assault. The police officer has also denied all allegations against him.

John Pelletier presented evidence in a new public meeting

To counter the accusations made against him in the amended Diddy civil lawsuit, John Pelletier reportedly provided receipts and alibis in a public commission meeting. According to AllHipHop, he also refuted an image shared in the lawsuit allegedly showing him at the scene, claiming that it was footage from a 2018 Super Bowl event, which he didn't even attend.

Pelletier's attorney, who also accompanied the officer in the meeting, also dismissed his allegations, comparing the lawsuit to a "TikTok video" rather than a credible legal complaint.

Meanwhile, Pelletier's credibility is backed by letters submitted by his superiors in the department—former Maui Police Chiefs, Thomas Phillips and Gary Yabuta.

Expand Tweet

The Maui Police Commission also agreed on a vote to decide whether or not Pelletier should be placed on administrative leave while his investigation was pending. The 54-year-old won unanimously by 7-0 votes, rejecting the recommendation put forward by the Maui County Mayor, Richard Bissen.

AllHipHop reports that the Maui Police Commission holds exclusive authority over the hiring and firing of its police chief. This is why their final decision overrides any request the Mayor makes.

In the meeting, Bissen argued that an administrative leave was a standard procedure for any police officer under investigation, also citing previous cases within his administration. However, the public testimony at the meeting favored Pelletier overwhelmingly. Some of the residents even went as far as to call the lawsuit unfounded and defamatory.

John Pelletier also issued a statement, expressing his frustration over the impact of the allegations on his family.

"I have two small children - no one has apologized to them."

Emphasizing the potential harm of such accusations, Pelletier also said they harmed the "actual victims of abuse".

The lawsuit later naming John Pelletier as a defendant was first filed in October 2024

The lawsuit, recently amended to add John Pelletier, was first filed on October 15, 2024, per Daily Mail. Pelletier isn't the only defendant added to the suit. Besides him, Drew Desbordes, comedian Druski, and NFL wide receiver, Odell Beckham Jr., have also been named as the defendants.

In the absence of a formal motion granted to advance the case, the lawsuit is still pending. However, Pelletier has vowed that he will initiate an investigation to clear his name if it proceeds to court.

Diddy was initially the sole defendant in the civil lawsuit and arrested in New York City in September 2024. He has since been held at Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC), with his trial scheduled to begin on May 5, 2025.

