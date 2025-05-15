What was the Astroworld Festival crowd crush? Tragedy revisited ahead of Netflix's documentary "Trainwreck"

Netflix has dropped the trailer of the documentary titled Trainwreck: The Astroworld Tragedy, on Wednesday, May 14, 2025. The documentary is based on the tragedy that transpired at Travis Scott's Astroworld Festival in November 2021, when a lethal crowd surge injured and killed many. According to Hypebeast, this documentary contains several interviews, providing insight into the 2021 incident.

The premiere is set to happen on June 10, 2025, with the trailer already gaining more than 48,000 views on YouTube. In the beginning of the trailer, a man could be heard saying that a lot of Travis Scott's fans considered him the "messiah of music" and that witnessing him perform live was an "experience."

The trailer gave an insight from snippets, seemingly from interviews, showing how popular this festival has been. The trailer further implied an individual claiming that the authorities lost control as soon as they opened the gates to the festival for the concertgoers.

The upcoming documentary includes interviews from people who had attended the event in 2021. A woman, who also seemingly went to the festival, shared her experience claiming that she fell on someone following which many others fell upon her.

For context, the Astroworld Festival crowd crush happened on November 5, 2021, which resulted in the death of 10 people and many injuries were reported. Compressive asphyxiation was reportedly considered to be the cause of deaths by the Harris County medical examiner's office. According to Buillboard, the victims were in the age range 9-27.

The outlet further reported that the annual music festival was attended by about 50,000 concertgoers. This music festival was founded by Travis Scott back in 2018 and it was live-streamed on Apple Music. Post the event, both Travis and Live Nation faced a number of lawsuits.

Exploring more about the 2021 Astroworld Crowd Crush Incident

As aformentioned, the upcoming documentary would contain interviews from not just attendees, but also security personnel and paramedics, talking about the annual music festival. ABC13 reports of 2023 confirmed that the venue was getting crowded at around 10 am local time on November 5, 2021.

ABC13 cameras later captured crowds knocking the gates down as they rushed into the venue. According to the outlet, many individuals were trampled at that moment. While the festival began at 2 pm local time, Travis Scott started performing from 9.02 pm local time.

The Houston Police Department revealed that the first distress call from the festival was received at around 9.07 pm local time. By 9.30 pm, the police received multiple reports of many people entering the medical tent and also many individuals passing out infront of the stage.

Houston Police transferred the first victim to the hospital from the medical tent at 9.38 pm. At 9.39 pm local time, the police got the first official reports of people getting CPR administered. Meanwhile, many concert attendees reportedly climbed a camera platform attempting to stop the Astroworld Music festival.

The stampede sparked a number of lawsuits against Scott and Live Nation, most of which were settled by May 2024. In 2023, Travis recalled the incident and told GQ:

"I always think about it, those fans were like my family. You know, I love my fans to the utmost. It has its moments where it gets rough and, yeah. You just feel for those people. And their families."

Trainwreck: The Astroworld Tragedy will kickstart the Trainwreck anthology on Netflix. This will consist of eight documentaries surrounding massive scandals which gained immense attention on media. The first installment, released in 2022, was based on the Woodstock ’99 festival.

