What did Biggie rap about Xscape in 'Just Playing (Dreams)'? Tiny Harris says the late rapper apologized for the diss moments before his death

Girl Band Xscape sat down with The Morning Hustle to discuss late rapper Biggie’s rap lyrics and reportedly dissing them. The group talked about some old disrespect that has been resurfacing in the conversation, primarily Biggie Smalls' claim that they were "ugly" in one of his songs.

They also spoke about Jermaine Dupri's recent comments, who had signed the R&B group in 1993 to his label, So So Def Recordings. In light of Dupri's latest remark, host Lore'l questioned them how they felt about it.

For context, according to a YouTube video posted by Rickey Smiley on April 22, Dupri had said that it was reportedly difficult to promote the group since "nobody found them attractive."

Dupri wasn't the only who seemingly made an offensive comment about the group as Biggie had also reportedly done the same thirty years ago. In Just Playing (Dreams), which was released on September 13, 1994, Biggie rapped:

“I'll put Chanté Moore pu**y in stitches / I'll f*ck RuPaul before I f*ck them ugly-**s Xscape b*tches..”

However, during the same interview with The Morning Hustle, group member Tiny tried to clear the air. Tiny said that Biggie went to them and was “real nice and apologetic.” She also said that Biggie supported them by sitting in the front row during their performances and made it apparent that he was working to put things right.

During their The Morning Hustle interview, Xscape members discussed Jermaine Dupri’s comment and Kandi added that each time they released an album, they achieved platinum status. She noted that they must have seemed cute to someone.

She also acknowledged that while the other group members might have been able to overlook Dupri's remark, she was the only one who wasn't. According to her, the other girls were supposedly more understanding than she was.

Kandi then said that Biggie had made an attempt at apology, but she wasn't listening. Tiny took over the conversation and said that she was the only member of the group who wanted to talk to Biggie. She said that he once went to them to apologize.

“I don’t know what I was thinking, I’m ugly as hell,” Biggie reportedly said.

The Xscape member revealed that the rapper passed away shortly after.

Biggie and Xscape met at the Vibe party in 1997 when the rapper was shot and killed. This was a few years after the 1994 release of his diss song Just Playing (Dreams). According to Tiny, Big came to apologize to the girls thirty minutes before his tragedy.

It is worth noting that this wasn't the only time that Tiny had spoken about Biggie’s reported apology. According to Revolt’s November 2020 report, she clarified in an interview with DJ Vlad that the late rapper allegedly expressed regret for the remark.

During the same interview, the band member said that there were a "couple of times" when Jermaine told them that Biggie wanted to talk to them.

“There was a couple of times... Jermaine would be like, ‘Yo, Biggie wants to see y’all. He wants to talk to y’all.’ And, you know, some of the girls were like, ‘No’.. I just remember us not wanting to deal with him. Not wanting to talk to him,” Tiny noted.

The Xscape member continued and recalled the Vibe party when Bigge went up to them and told them that he wanted to speak to them. She noted that Kandy said that she wasn't "going over there" as she didn't want to talk to him. Tiny said that she thought she should go to Biggie and went there to talk to him.

She then added, explaining how the conversation went, stating that he apologized for calling them ugly before adding that "he thought we were beautiful."

"He was like, 'I'm an ugly motherf*cker and I ain't had no b*tches talking about nobody', you know. We laughed and we hugged.. And then, you know..." Tiny said

Nothing is known about Xscape's possible upcoming performances.

