What did Cam'ron and Mase say to DJ Akademiks over Loren LoRosa drama? Podcaster says he "don't need no goddamn warning" from the duo

DJ Akademiks recently lashed out at Loren LoRosa and Treasure Wilson on Saturday, May 10, 2025. Akademiks first posted a tweet calling out LoRosa, where she apparently implied that he lied about details related to Kendrick Lamar and SZA's Grand National tour. Akademiks wrote in the tweet:

"B***H WAT I LIE BOUT? F**K U USING MY NAME IN A TWEET FOR CUZ U GOT SOME FREE TICKETS."

Treasure Wilson, aka "Stat Baby" then took to X and slammed Akademiks for his remarks about Loren LoRosa. In a tweet, she asked why he was so angry over such an issue. She implied that DJ Akademiks seemingly needed a vacation. This prompted Akademiks to tweet:

"Who r u? Literally? I’d violate but outta respect for cam n mase .. stay in a woman’s place Shordy."

After these heated exchanges, a post was shared on the Instagram page of It Is What It Is podcast, hosted by Mase and Cam'ron alongside Treasure "Stat Baby" Wilson. The caption of the post highlighted that despite so many tweets already being there, DJ Akademiks decided to only respond to Stat's tweet and talk about "violation." The caption further read:

"WE GONE MAKE THIS CLEAR & SIMPLE IT AIN't GONE BE NO TYPE OF VIOLATING GOING ON ESPECIALLY WITH #STAT FAIR WARNING."

DJ Akademiks, however, responded. In a livestream, a part of which was shared on his X page, he said that it was Wilson who was trying to interfere in "his business." He further added that he understood the part where Mase and Cam'ron were taking a stand for her.

"I'm like, bro, if that's how y'all feel, Akademiks don't need no goddamn warning. Don't give me no warning. I don't need no warning. I don't need no first chance, second chance," he added.

DJ Akademiks further tried to highlight the point that it was Stat Baby who got into an argument, that she wasn't even a part of.

DJ Akademiks predicted that Kendrick Lamar's Grand National Tour would outperform Drake's It's All a Blur Tour

On May 3, joebuddenclips/fanpage uploaded a clip from a livestream of DJ Akademiks, in which he could be seen giving a prediction about Kendrick Lamar's ongoing tour. According to Akademiks, this tour had the capability of outshining Drake's It's All a Blur Tour, which reportedly garnered $321 million.

Akademiks, however, also pointed out that Kendrick Lamar is taking his tour overseas. This reportedly would mean that Drake would still hold the position as far as the North American tours are concerned. According to Akademiks, he would also not consider Lamar's tour to be completely leaning towards the hip-hop genre, since SZA was reportedly more of a R&B and pop musician.

He further added that it would be a huge accomplishment for Kendrick Lamar and his fans if the tour became this big. For the unversed, the tour began on April 19, 2025, and is set to continue till August 9, 2025. The first show took place in Minneapolis.

Lamar had then covered a number of other American cities like Atlanta and Philadelphia. It is set to cover Toronto and several European cities as well. The next show is set to be held on May 12 in Forborough. The concert tour will be concluded with its final show in Stockholm, Sweden, on August 9.

