"We're actually on a hunt" — Cam'ron says he is trying to interview Kanye West's cousin whom Ye claimed he had an incestuous relationship with

On Friday, May 9, @Chatnigga101 posted a snippet from a recent episode of the Talk With Flee podcast, where Cam'ron, a guest, talked about Kanye West and one of his recently released songs, titled Cousin.

Claiming to have known Kanye West for more than 20 years in the video clip, Cam'ron said:

"So Kanye was talking about his cousin in jail doing life sentence for murder or something like that. I'm actually trying to find that cousin. I wanna interview that cousin."

The Horse & Carriage rapper continued:

"So, anybody who knows this cousin, please tell us about it, which jail he's in. We're willing to go to jail to do the interview with the cousin who's been molested, doing life. We're actually on a hunt to find him personally."

Kanye West, who dropped COUSINS on April 21, also uploaded a tweet promoting it. In the tweet, he wrote that the song was about his cousin, who was locked up in jail for killing a pregnant woman.

In the tweet, the Donda rapper also talked about seeing dirty magazines with that cousin when they were six, and performing oral s*x on him till he was 14.

Before the song's release, Kanye had brought up his unnamed cousin during his 2018 appearance on the Jimmy Kimmel show, telling the host that he loved his cousin, who was locked up in jail.

Kanye West's new song, H**l H*tler, was banned from all streaming platforms

Elsewhere, Kanye West has also been making headlines with his latest release - a song titled H**l H*tler. Per Ye's new tweet (uploaded May 8), the song was banned by all digital platforms. The tweet reads:

"H**l H*tler by Ye has been banned by all digital streaming platforms while Rednecks by Randy Newman remains streamable. They're literally keeping the ni***s down"

The Flashing Lights rapper also attached an Apple Music link to the 1974 song, which was the first song in the country to use the N-word liberally.

However, the Newman song had no mentions of N*zi or H**l H*tler, while Ye repeats it 15 times throughout his song, while also addressing his X rant, singing, "They don't understand the things I say on Twitter".

Despite the song's ban from streaming platforms, a leaked clip has been making the rounds on social media. It reveals the song's lyrics to address West's custody battle over his kids with his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian.

"With all of my money and fame I still don't get to see my children / Ni***s see my Twitter but they don't see how I be feeling / So I became a Nazi, yeah bi**h, I'm the villain"

Ye and Kardashian were married for six years, between 2014 and 2022, and share four children - North West, 11, Saint West, 9, Chicago West, 7, and Psalm West, 5. After their divorce was finalized, Ye started dating Bianca Censori in late 2022 and married her shortly afterwards.

Before Kanye West released the song, he had teased it in a preview session over Sneako's livestream earlier in May.

