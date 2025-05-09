What is Randy Newman's "Redneck" about? Kanye West calls out song after his new release was banned from all streaming platforms 

On Thursday, May 8, Kanye West tweeted that his latest release, H**l H*tler, was banned by all digital platforms. Ye also mentioned Rednecks - a 1974 song - in his tweet, criticizing the platforms for streaming the Randy Newman song while banning his new track.

Randy Newman's Rednecks is a satirical song from his 1974 album, Good Old Boys, which reflected the singer's examination of the American South.

According to Americana UK, the song had shocked the world with its liberal use of the N-word back in the 1970s. In the song, Newman portrayed the mindset of the American South, where terms like that were used in a casual racist manner. The singer wanted to highlight the prevalence of racism in the South.

While the lyrics of the song also mention Jews, they have no reference to "n*zi" or "H**l H*tler," unlike Kanye West's latest song. Before dropping his latest release, the 99 Problems rapper teased it on Sneako's livestream earlier this month.

The lyrics of his banned song, as heard in leaked clips circulating on social media, say:

"With all of my money and fame I still don't get to see my children / Ni***s see my Twitter but they don't see how I be feeling / So I became a Nazi, yeah bi**h, I'm the villain"

According to The Mirror UK, the titular term of Ye's song, H**l H*tler, is repeated 15 times throughout the song. The Yeezy founder also addresses his X rants, singing, "They don't understand the things I say on Twitter".

Kanye West walked off mid-interview with Piers Morgan

Kanye West's tweet about his latest song, H**l H*tler, comes days after Ye walked off midway through an interview with Piers Morgan.

The Flashing Lights rapper got seemingly upset when Morgan mentioned an inaccurate of his follower count on X - 32 million in place of 33 million - and ranted about the journalist not taking accountability before he ripped his microphone off and walked away.

Sneako, who had joined West for the interview, concluded it, revealing that the rapper wasn't returning, and had gotten upset over Morgan saying his name incorrectly. The livestreamer said:

"You said his name incorrectly. You know his name is Ye, and he's very public about that... I think you were trying to patronize [Ye] very intentionally."

In another Instagram post with Kanye's picture, Piers Morgan called him "a big baby" for walking off.

Morgan's intention was to ask the Donda rapper about his X rants, including tweets that attacked the Jewish people as well as those that celebrated Adolf Hitler.

Kanye West has received widespread criticism over social media for most of 2025 due to his controversial and anti-semitic rants on X. Some of his tweets took aim at Jews, while in others he criticized his peers, including Jay-Z, Beyoncé, Ty Dolla $ign, and Drake, among others.

