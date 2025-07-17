What was Connie Francis' net worth? Career earnings explored as "Pretty Little Baby" singer dies at 87

Veteran singer Connie Francis passed away at the age of 87. The news of her demise was confirmed by her close friend, Ron Roberts, via a Facebook post on Thursday, July 17.

Her demise came around two weeks after the legendary crooner was hospitalized because of "extreme pain." The cause of death has yet to be unveiled at the time of writing. Roberts, who is also the President of Francis' record label, Concetta Records, wrote:

"It is with a heavy heart and extreme sadness that i inform you of the passing of my dear friend Connie Francis last night. I know that Connie would approve that her fans are among the first to learn of this sad news."

Ron Roberts announces Connie Francis' death (image via Facebook)

According to a report by Celebrity Net Worth, Francis' net worth is estimated to be $25 million. The Grammy-nominated vocalist was one of the biggest chart-toppers of the 1950s and '60s, becoming the first female crooner to rank atop Billboard Hot 100 with her 1960 classic, Second Hand Love.

Some of her other hits include Don't Break the Heart That Loves You, Where The Boys Are, Many Tears Ago, and the like. In recent times, the veteran songstress became the talk of the town after her 1962 song, Pretty Little Baby, blew up on TikTok. Currently, the song has garnered over 80 million streams on Spotify.

Connie Francis has also seen stardom as an actress, playing lead roles in classics like Where The Boys Are, Follow The Boys, Looking for Love, and When The Boys Meet The Girls.

Exploring Connie Francis' recent health struggles amid the singer's unfortunate demise

Connie Francis Sings - Source: Getty

Connie Francis had been suffering from a slew of health struggles in the weeks preceding her demise. The songstress was bound to a wheelchair before being hospitalized with an undisclosed ailment.

On Wednesday, July 2, Francis took to Facebook to announce that she had been admitted to the hospital to investigate the cause of her "extreme pain."

"I am back in hospital where I have been undergoing tests and checks to determine the cause(s) of the extreme pain I have been experiencing. I had hoped to take part in Brucie's show for Independence Day, having had to cancel a previous slot a few weeks ago when receiving treatment on my hip. Sadly, I had to let him know that I again had to withdraw. My thanks for your many get well soon messages. I will endeavor to keep you updated. Love, Connie," she wrote.

Connie Francis reveals that she's been hospitalized (image via Facebook)

A few hours later, the chart-topping singer updated fans that she had gone through a series of tests and had been transferred out of the Intensive Care Unit.

"Thank you all for your kind thoughts, words, and prayers. They mean so much! Love, Connie," she concluded.

Connie Francis shares her health update (image via Facebook)

In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE (dated May 22, 2025). Francis also revealed that she had been forced to move around in a wheelchair after a hip injury. However, she was optimistic about being able to walk soon, owing to her therapy sessions.

Francis has suffered a lot from mental health struggles over the years. According to a New York Times piece about her (dated June 5, 2025), she was violently r*ped by an anonymous man at the Westbury Music Fair in 1974. Although the culprit was never found, the singer sued the hotel for lack of security and received $1.5 million as compensation.

The fiasco was followed by a hiatus of seven years, during which her third husband walked out on her. In an interview after releasing her 1984 memoir, Who's Sorry Now, Francis revealed that she visited psychiatrist after psychiatrist for years to cope with her mental health struggles.

