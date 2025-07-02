Why is Clay Walker in a wheelchair? Health issues explored in the aftermath of the viral Randy Travis video

American country music icons Clay Walker and Randy Travis are currently trending after their playful video of racing each other in wheelchairs became viral over the weekend.

On June 29, 2025, Travis, who is also a gospel singer, songwriter, and actor, shared a clip on TikTok and later on X, showing him and Walker challenging each other to a race.

While the exact location of the video remains unknown, it appeared to be a hotel lobby where the pair’s crew gave them a nudge, and off they went on a race while bound on their respective wheelchairs. It was neck-to-neck before ending in a draw.

“When @ClayWalker and I get together... we race! We’ll call it a tie. #Racing #CountryMusic #NASCAR,” Travis' post was captioned.

The duo, known to be close friends and collaborators, were also seen fist-bumping each other towards the end of the clip. The moment has left the internet amused.

For those unaware, Clay Walker had been suffering from an autoimmune central nervous disorder called multiple sclerosis (MS), which has affected his mobility over the years. As a result, he is often seen using a wheelchair.

Likewise, Randy Travis suffered a stroke in 2013 that led to paralysis and subsequent aphasia. Since then, it has affected his ability to speak, communicate, and much of his mobility. However, therapy and rehab have helped him improve his communication over the years.

Exploring further Clay Walker’s health concerns amid his viral video with Randy Travis

In 1996, when Clay Walker was 27 years old, he began experiencing numbness in his limbs, facial spasms, and double vision. He was eventually diagnosed with multiple sclerosis and became wheelchair bound.

However, he controlled the symptoms through diet, medication, stress management, and physical therapy, and soon regained a part of his strength in his legs and upper body, while continuing to battle MS.

Over the years, he has made public appearances using canes and a wheelchair, as well as without them, depending on his symptoms. In 2003, Clay Walker founded a nonprofit called Band Against MS to raise awareness about multiple sclerosis, help others with the condition, and fund research programs to find a cure.

Five years later, he received the Humanitarian Award for his philanthropic efforts dedicated to MS. In July 2022, during one of his tours across the USA, the country musician shared:

“It’s different degrees of struggle every day. Some days are pretty hard, others are kind of light. I never know how it’s going to be until I wake up. But I’ve been blessed. I can still walk and ride horses and be active and do the stuff that makes me happy.”

The ‘Live Until I Die’ singer continued, “It didn’t affect me negatively. It made me more aware of what was really important in life. I don’t take a lot of things for granted anymore. If one of my kids or my wife says, ‘Daddy, come look at the sunset,’ I’m going to get off the couch and go to the porch and look at the sunset with them.”

Clay Walker further mentioned that staying true, transparent, and consistent with his efforts to improve his health and career had helped him survive over the years.

However, last month, the Cowboys in Heaven crooner announced via an Instagram post that he recently underwent a procedure to help with his MS and had to postpone his Arkansas concert due to recovery.

“Dear friends & country music fans, I recently had a procedure that could really help my MS… unfortunately, I’ve got some side effects that have left me unable to perform tonight at Timberwood Amphitheater in Hot Springs, Arkansas,” he wrote on the June 14 post.

Clay Walker added,

“I really tried my best to pull through for you all, which is why I waited until this morning to make this call. I look forward to returning to Arkansas soon, and I’m bummed to miss you all tonight. We will see everyone back out on the road soon!”

Before that, in March 2025, PEOPLE exclusively reported that Randy Travis’ 2020 memoir Forever and Ever, Amen, which is named after his 1987 hit song, was being adapted into a biopic. It was also reported that his buddy Clay Walker would portray him in the movie.

The duo later confirmed the news during a joint show at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tennessee. At the time, Clay Walker told the outlet he was “glad” Travis’ story was being told, as it deserved to be told on the big screen.

“I grew up rough. I’ve been through a divorce. I struggle with walking sometimes. I can put myself in Randy’s place. Randy doesn’t need sympathy, but I empathize with him, and so I think I’m going to be able to give the role an authenticity,” Walker added.

The film is slated for a spring 2026 release and is currently in production.

