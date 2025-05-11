What did Darius Jackson say about Keke Palmer over her Usher concert outfit? Actress speaks her side of the story in new track ‘My Confession’

American actress and singer Keke Palmer's recent song addressed her breakup with her partner, Darius Jackson. In her new track, My Confession, the One of Them Days actress talks about her separation from Jackson and the viral moment she had with Usher in 2023 that resulted in her ex criticizing her on social media.

On Friday, May 9, Palmer went into greater detail about the song's purpose on X and wrote:

"This one is personal.. My Confession' is exactly what it sounds like—me giving voice to the feelings I buried."

The song was released almost 2 years after a video of Keke Palmer and Usher dancing went viral, prompting Darius Jackson to criticise her attire at a Usher show, saying:

"It's the outfit tho.. You're a mum." He also posted this remark on X in Jul 2023."

For context, on July 6, 2023, Page Six reported that Keke Palmer's boyfriend, Darius Jackson, turned to the social media platform to voice his disdain of her attire and her style after she donned a sheer Givenchy suit to an Usher event in Las Vegas.

Keke Palmer recently released her new track My Confession

Keke Palmer released My Confession, a new song inspired by her breakup with Darius Jackson and the viral Usher moment that sparked it all, just days after her stunning performance at the 2025 Met Gala.

As per Entertainment Weekly's May 9 report, the 2023 incident at Usher's Las Vegas residency that signalled the start of the extremely public breakup between Keke and Darius is the subject of the song.

It further samples Usher's famous Confessions, Part II track and makes reference to the singer's Burn in the lyrics. Furthermore, Keke Palmer continued on the same social media platform on Friday, May 9, and wrote:

"Sometimes the closure we need doesn’t come from a conversation—it comes from being honest with ourselves. That’s what this song is. My peace. My clarity. My way of letting go."

Palmer sings at the start of the song:

"Summer '23 we was in Vegas right/Broke up with me and you hopped up on a flight.”

As per the same Entertainment Weekly report, it seemed to imply that her relationship ended prior to her going to the Usher show. She also seemingly suggested that her decision to attend the pop star's performance was a response to the breakup, as she continued:

"Was tryna find my way back to alright/So I figured that I'd have myself a girl’s night."

Keke Palmer didn't go into specifics about the incident at the concert where Usher sang There Goes My Baby and slow-danced with her. Nonetheless, she makes reference to the consequences of the incident in the song.

Palmer sang:

"48 hours later online/Made me a villain for sympathy but you lied.”

A black-and-white screen grab of Jackson's post appears in the song's music video. For those who are unversed, in 2023, Darius criticized Keke on X by condemning the outfit she wore at the Usher concert.

Jackson, who shares a child with Palmer, went even further, stating:

“This is my family & my representation. I have standards & morals to what I believe. I rest my case.”

As per the same outlet, Jackson further wrote in a now-deleted tweet:

“We live in a generation where a man of the family doesn’t want the wife & mother to his kids to showcase b**ty cheeks to please others & he gets told how much of a hater he is.”

This came after she appeared in Usher's music video for the song Boyfriend, which contains the lyrics:

“Somebody said that your boyfriend’s looking for me/Well, he should know I’m pretty easy to find/Just look for me wherever he sees you.”

Now, following Keke Palmer's track, Darius Jackson didn't say anything else about the whole thing

