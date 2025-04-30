What is Devin Townsend's net worth? Canadian guitarist declares "indefinite" hiatus from touring to “breathe and recalibrate”

On Monday, April 28, Canadian guitarist Devin Townsend announced that he will take an "indefinite" hiatus from touring after the conclusion of his North American tour. The 52-year-old shared the news via a two-minute video message on his social media handles.

According to a report by Celebrity Net Worth, Devin Townsend's net worth is $2 million.

He is best known as the founder of the extreme metal band Strapping Young Lad, and was its lead guitarist, vocalist, and songwriter for 14 years. Additionally, Townsend has released 29 albums as a solo artist.

In an accompanying caption of his video message, Townsend talked about his inspiration and the factors that have kept him going through the years. The veteran musician explained that his "mind latches onto concepts," and he loves following them.

"Over the years, I’ve heard it countless times: “Dev, take a break… please.” But the flood of ideas, the excitement, and the support of incredible musicians and listeners have kept me going, kept me touring, and kept me grateful for a life on the road," he continued.

He went on to explain the struggles of organizing a tour post-pandemic, with problems like "fewer venues, fewer crews, and a saturated touring circuit."

"The Moth is nearly complete, and truthfully, I need some time to breathe and recalibrate. So I’ve made the decision to take a break from touring—an indefinite one. This upcoming North American run will be the last time you’ll see me on stage for the foreseeable future," Devin Townsend added.

The Canadian guitarist continued, explaining the importance of tours in his illustrious career. He also confirmed that he would return to the stage after a break.

"Touring has been a beautiful, exhausting constant in my life, and for once, I’m listening to the voice that says: slow down. I want to create from a place of calm inspiration rather than frantic obligation. And until I can truly be there for the people who rely on me, my creativity won’t be at its best," continued Townsend.

Lastly, he revealed the launch of his video series, The Ruby Quaker Show. Slated to release on YouTube, it will feature projects "albums, worlds, inventions, and strange, wonderful ideas."

The video has amassed almost 10k views and over a thousand likes within a day of its launch. Fans across the globe have taken to the YouTube comment section to wax lyrical about Devin Townsend and send him good wishes.

"I just f*cking hate them"— When Devin Townsend opened up about "macho" themes of gore and sadism in art

Bloodstock Festival 2021 - Source: Getty

In a 2024 interview with Metal Pilgrim (published on their YouTube channel on October 29, 2024), Devin Townsend critiqued the inclusion of gore and sadism in various art forms. According to the guitarist, the themes are often linked to machismo, which might make the script lose its strength. He said (as transcribed by Ultimate Guitar):

"I think within the community, there's this sort of misplaced sense of macho that I think sometimes can make the work and the scene not as strong as a result. For example, I hate horror movies. I just f*cking hate them. And it's not because I don't appreciate the artistry, and it's not because I don't appreciate a good story, it's not because I'm offended by gore, it's because I don't understand the intent."

According to the veteran musician, he wasn't "like that" artistically and claimed that catharsis was responsible for those kinds of imagery that were typically associated with "sadism." Devin Townsend also spoke about people who were not affected by the themes as much as himself and slammed others who were.

"People who aren't affected by that say things like, 'Oh, you're just f*cking p*ssy. You can't handle that?' And I'm like, 'No. And not only can I not handle it, I don't want to handle it.' However, I still get the shit that I need to get done, done. I'm still there for the people who need me," added Townsend.

The 52-year-old concluded by claiming that it was "f*cking absurd" for people to think that he needed to overcome his "sensitivity" towards those themes to prove something.

