What did DJ Vlad say about Tory Lanez? Azealia Banks slams his stance saying "NO BLACK MAN IS GOING TO THROW A WOMAN UNDER THE BUS" 

In a recent episode of his podcast, Jason Lee read aloud a series of text messages he had exchanged with Tory Lanez.

In the messages, the Canadian rapper, who claimed to be prepared to come home this year, allegedly claimed that he was innocent in the Megan Thee Stallion shooting incident and had taken the fall for Kelsey Harris, who was Stallion's assistant, instead.

On Tuesday, May 20, DJ Vlad shared his opinion about Tory Lanez's alleged claim about his innocence in a tweet, seemingly unconvinced of his theory. In his tweet, Vlad wrote,

"He wants everyone to believe that a successful, multi-millionaire artist is doing 10 years in prison by taking a shooting charge for Megan's assistant, who he just met and was f**king on the side. This wasn't his child's mother, long-term girlfriend, life-long friend, or relative - just a girl who he was f**king while still f**king Megan and trying to f**k Kylie Jenner. Yeah, ok."

On Wednesday, May 21, Azealia Banks responded to Vlad's tweet, taking a stand for Tory and criticizing Vlad for being "bad at this black culture thing".

In the comments section of her tweet, Banks wrote that while Vlad, as a white man, "would not do ten years in jail to protect a black girl," a Black man would. The Luxury rapper concluded her tweet by asking DJ Vlad to "tap out".

Vlad also replied to the tweet, putting forward his own question,

"So Tory threw Megan under the bus (and still continues to do so), but he wouldn't throw the actual shooter under the bus, which led to him going to prison?"

Azealia Banks has yet to respond to Vlad's tweet at the moment.

Tory Lanez mentioned he "protected two Black women" in his alleged text message to Jason Lee

In a video from Jason Lee's podcast shared by The Shade Room on May 17, Tory Lanez said he always knew he was innocent. When asked why he admitted to something he didn’t do, Lanez said he did it for Kelsey Harris.

His alleged text message to Jason Lee read,

"I took the rap for Kelsey, never wanted her to go to jail and I never wanted Megan to get hurt or anything, so in me stopping her from getting shot I got the raw deal. Crazy how life works and to think they made me the poster boy for the un-protection of Black women. When in all honesty I protected two Black women."

In another text message, the 212 rapper also mentioned some "suppressed evidence" that was kept away from him during the trial. Tory Lanez claimed that while the DNA on the gun that shot Megan was shown as "inconclusive" in the trial, when he asked his lawyer to retest it, his DNA wasn't associated with the weapon in any way.

The alleged revelation comes two years after Tory Lanez was sentenced to 10 years in prison (on August 8, 2023) in an LA court, after being found guilty of assault with a firearm, illegal possession of a firearm, and negligent discharge of a gun for shooting the victim, NPR News reports.

