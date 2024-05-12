What was the flag Switzerland’s Eurovision representative, Nemo, displayed on stage? All you need to know

Switzerland's Nemo Mettler won the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest, 36 years after the country's previous victory. The finals took place in Sweden's Malmo Arena on May 11, 2024.

With 591 points, Mettler became the second person from Switzerland to win the award since Celine Dion and the first non-binary winner in all of Eurovision history.

People spotted the musician waving a flag similar yet slightly different from the pride flag, following each of Switzerland's several 12-point wins. The flag has horizontal stripes of yellow, white, purple, and black and is called the non-binary pride flag.

Kye Rowan designed the non-binary pride flag in 2014 for the representation of the non-binary community.

On Saturday, Eurovision 2024 announced Switzerland victorious at this year's iteration held in Malmo, Sweden, where it defeated Croatia, the runner-up. The Code, a drum-and-bass EDM (Electronic dance music) track that chronicles the 24-year-old Swiss artist's journey of self-discovery as a non-binary person, won the award.

Nemo also made a powerful statement by flying a non-binary flag on stage during Sunday's Eurovision 2024 final. The Times Now News reported that Nemo raised the banner after a fan was allegedly kicked out of the venue for carrying the identical flag. After this, Nemo received a lot of support from the audience for their representation of the non-binary community.

Tages-Anzeiger, a Swiss-German news source, stated that Nemo came out as non-binary in November 2023. Nemo also said they would prefer to be called by their given name rather than their pronouns.

The term "gender binary" refers to the concept that there are only two genders, as the word binary implies "having two parts," i.e. male and female. The term used to characterize genders that do not fit or want to identify with either of the categories, male or female, is "nonbinary." They can not solely identify as male or female. Some non-binary people do not identify with either at all.

Therefore, those who do not identify as male or female identify themselves as non-binary. The four horizontal color stripes, yellow, white, purple, and black, represent the different people from all over the non-binary spectrum.

The yellow stripe represents the individuals whose genders do not fit within the binary. White represents people who identify with all or many genders. Purple represents those who could think of themselves as a combination of. The last of the stripes, the black stripe, represents people who identify as gender-neutral.

USA Today reported that many people believe that the purpose of the flag was to represent those who felt underrepresented by the genderqueer flag, which was designed by Marilyn Roxie in 2011. The purpose of the non-binary flag was never to replace the genderqueer flag. Rather, it is to be flown alongside it.

Nemo Mettler of Switzerland became the winner of the finale of the Eurovision Song Contest, which was held on May 11, 2024.

Even though Croatia came in a close second in the results, Nemo, who performed the song The Code, jumped up to an early lead in the voting and never looked back. Baby Lasagna, also known as Marko Purisic, from Croatia, came in second. Nemo has not commented on their win.