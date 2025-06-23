What is the Fête de la Musique event in France? Several people hospitalized following a series of syringe attacks at the street music festival

Several young women were reportedly hospitalized following a syringe attack at a Fête de la Musique event in La Rochelle on Saturday, June 21. Similar attacks occurred at several other locations in France that day, including Paris.

Fête de la Musique is the celebration of the solstice, i.e., June 21, as World Music Day. This tradition has been observed in France for over 40 years. On this day, both impromptu and planned concerts, as well as musical events, are held across the country in bars, restaurants, gardens, and other open or enclosed spaces.

Fête de la Musique features various headline events, alongside performances by amateur musicians, as people join in the festivities. It showcases all kinds of music and artists in different languages and genres.

Trending

However, this year, some of the festivals and events witnessed syringe attacks, which resulted in the hospitalization of hundreds, according to The Guardian. Some arrests have also been made, while efforts to find other perpetrators are ongoing.

Also Read: What happened at Chris Brown’s concert? Viral moment captures fan getting kicked out over drink toss

More about the syringe attacks at Fête de la Musique in La Rochelle

Expand Tweet

According to PEOPLE, multiple women were hospitalized following a series of syringe attacks in La Rochelle, France, on Saturday, June 21. They were attending a music festival on Rue du Palais when the incident took place.

Metz Mayor François Grosdidier provided an update via his social media accounts about the entire incident on June 22. He explained that the incident was first reported at 9:15 pm on June 21 at Rue de Palais. Local authorities, including firefighters, responded immediately.

According to Grosdidier, two attackers were arrested at the Fête de la Musique event, with one of them found in possession of a syringe, by the Municipal Police. He added:

"Report of a syringe attacker is given to CSU for footage, as well as national and municipal police. The municipal police identify it Rue Serpenoise, intercept it and make it available to the National Police and the Justice. I hope that the investigation will allow, including by examining his cell phone, to identify other assailants."

Grosdidier also noted that a "regrouping point" was formed for the victims by 11:30 pm. He mentioned that approximately 15 young women were affected by this attack and taken to the hospital.

Also Read: Did Jay-Z just join Beyoncé onstage at the Cowboy Carter tour in Paris?

The syringe attack took place in other cities in France, too, including Paris

Expand Tweet

According to The Guardian, the French police have detained 12 suspects in connection with the syringe attacks reported during Fête de la Musique events in France on June 21. The report states that 145 people have reported being pricked with syringes, with 13 such incidents occurring in the capital, Paris. The interior ministry has reported,

“Some victims were taken to hospital for toxicological tests."

It's currently unclear what these syringes contained, but the victims have been sent for tests across the country. No major incidents have been reported, but according to The Guardian, around 14 people were seriously injured, including a 17-year-old. Approximately 13 members of law enforcement were also injured in the incident.

Also Read: "It's a privilege to go to an event": Ludwig announces Mang0 will no longer be invited to his events following recent controversy

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aditya Singh Aditya has been working as a European football journalist and editor for Sportskeeda for close to 3 years. He boasts a total experience of over 6 years, and always aims to inculcate proper context in his articles, making the most of his prior stints in writing and marketing across a number of different industries over the years. He has also played football at college level for 2 years.



A B.Tech. graduate, Aditya's journey as an ardent football fan began after watching the elegant maestro Zinedine Zidane in the 2006 FIFA World Cup, and his infamous headbutt on Marco Materazzi in the final. He has been a fan of Tottenham Hotspur's front foot and creative football since 2008 and connect's with the club's underdog status.



Aditya, who is a Sportskeeda 'Long-form Editor of the Month' award winner, is a big admirer of Luka Modric's elegant and hard-working style of play. His favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti because the Italian allows his players enough freedom in an age where micromanagement is the established norm.



Aditya feels Jude Bellingham and Jamal Musiala could replicate the Messi-Ronaldo rivalry due to their incredible collective potential. In his free time, he likes to read classical fiction, travel to places, and explore a variety of foods. Know More