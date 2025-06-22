What happened at Chris Brown’s concert? Viral moment captures fan getting kicked out over drink toss

A woman attending Chris Brown’s performance was recently thrown out of the venue after she unintentionally tossed a drink on the singer. Notably, the incident was captured on video and was shared by The Neighborhood Talk through Instagram on June 21, 2025.

According to Complex, Chris was performing on his single Turn Up The Music when the incident happened. The viral video shows Chris performing normally without any interruptions until some water was spotted flying into the air and seemingly falling on Brown.

Brown stopped singing and walked to the other side with a serious expression on his face. While the remaining half of the video is missing right now, the clip shifted to a portion where he was seen telling the crowd on his mic:

“Do not throw any drinks on this motherfu**ing stage. That’s all I gotta say, alright?”

The video also features a moment where a woman was being removed from the venue. Her identity is yet to be made official, and Chris Brown has not addressed anything about the incident so far.

On the other hand, the individual who seemingly recorded the video was heard apologizing to Chris for everything that happened. Apart from that, the same person was heard saying “Love you” as soon as Chris Brown continued his performance after speaking to the audience.

Chris Brown has pleaded not guilty to an accusation related to assault

The Tappahannock, Virginia, native made headlines last month when he was arrested on “suspicion of grievous bodily harm.” While speaking to People magazine at the time, the Metropolitan Police Department said that Brown was taken into custody from a Manchester-based hotel, and added:

“The arrest related to an incident at a venue in Hanover Square on [Feb. 19, 2023]. The investigation is being led by detectives from the Central West Area Basic Command Unit.”

According to CNN, Chris Brown appeared in court for a hearing related to the case on June 20, 2025. Notably, the She Ball star pleaded not guilty to the charge imposed on him, and around 20 spectators were reportedly present at the court while Brown appeared for the hearing.

The Sesame Street star previously appeared in court a day after his arrest, and his case was shifted to a crown court since the accusations were considered to be serious.

However, he was not granted bail at the same time and was ordered to be held in custody until his next court date.

The alleged assault incident, which happened in Tape nightclub, was associated with a lawsuit filed against Chris Brown around two years ago by record producer Abe Diaw.

People magazine also obtained the legal documents of the same, which claimed that Diaw allegedly suffered injuries to the head after being hit by Brown.

Apart from that, the lawsuit alleged that Chris reportedly stomped on Diaw for some time. Abe also claimed in the court documents that he was dealing with emotional distress after the incident and had torn ligaments in the leg alongside lacerations on the head.

Chris Brown is currently busy with the ongoing tour, Breezy Bowl XX, which is scheduled to end in Memphis in October 2025. His last major project was 11:11, which grabbed the ninth spot on the US Billboard 200 and was trending on other charts.

