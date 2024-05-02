What happened to Akbar V? Rapper responds after being attacked by assailant in NYC club 

A short footage of Atlanta-based rapper Valerie Raven, known as Akbar V, seemingly getting attacked in a club went viral recently. The rapper later claimed online that she believed that it was an orchestrated attack and that she was the target. She said that someone hit her from behind.

At the beginning of the video, a woman was seen walking away, revealing Akbar on the floor. Two security guards helped her get up, but the face of her alleged attacker could not be seen in the clip.

The rapper has since posted a series of tweets, where she claimed that the person who struck her was paid by someone else to do so. A post on X by @MobzWorld reported Akbar was spotted at a popular restaurant in New York where she stepped away from her entourage for some time to speak to a man.

While Akbar V was talking to the unknown male, a woman hit her from behind multiple times, causing Valerie to fall to the ground. The post continued:

“An eye witness claims after the woman allegedly attacked Akbar she slipped out of the establishment and 'ran down the block.'”

@MobzWorld further claimed the alleged attacker appears to have a close friendship with Star Brim and is followed on Instagram by Cardi B.

Akbar V calls out Cardi B and GloRilla after NYC club attack

Vlogger Armon Wiggins posted on X on the matter, saying that Akbar had been asking for a fight for a long time. The rapper responded to it by calling Wiggins out:

“I see you bias and that was always my problem with you”

She continued that there was a difference between asking for a fight and getting attacked by a stranger from behind.

Akbar called out her attacker and supposedly the person who she thinks orchestrated the attack. She said that they would never earn her respect. The rapper then called out social media blogs and claimed that they are waiting to post something negative about her.

The rapper later took to Instagram Live to address the speculations about Cardi B’s indirect involvement in her attack. Although Akbar did not mention her name, she told her followers about what she had been up to. She said that she would not delve into negative topics or worry about them. Instead, Akbar said that she's opting for positivity.

However, the rapper soon went live on Instagram again and used some expletives against Cardi B. Akbar said that the woman Cardi supposed sent to attack her was weak and could not cause any severe harm. The Atlanta rapper added that she was strong enough to fight back her attacker, but they ran away before she could do so.

She later mentioned Cardi B on her X post and accused her of sending the attacker. However, the tweet had since been deleted.

GloRilla quote-tweeted a viral footage of the attack and wrote:

"Did da girl have on shell toes ?"

Akbar V reacted to GloRilla's tweet and condemned her for commenting on the matter out of nowhere. She also commented about GloRilla's looks in another tweet.

Cardi B has not addressed these claims.