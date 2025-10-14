What happened between DJ Khaled and Birdman? Music icons seem to put their rumored beef aside as they are spotted hugging it out 

DJ Khaled and Birdman were recently spotted reconnecting years after rumors of their alleged fallout circulated the internet. The duo was reportedly seen at NBA Youngboy's concert in Miami, and a video clip of their reunion showed them sharing warm hugs and asking after each other's families.For the uninformed, DJ Khaled and Birdman, whose real name is Bryan Christopher Williams, have a long history. In 2010, Khaled was signed to Birdman's Cash Money Records and operated his label, We the Best Music Group, as a subsidiary of Birdman's record label.Khaled ended his partnership with Cash Money Records in 2015, announcing his departure from the record label during his appearance on The Breakfast Club that year. He did not elaborate on his reasons for leaving Birdman's record label at the time.However, rumors of Khaled's alleged feud with Birdman began after Rick Ross released a diss track targeting Birdman in 2017, titled Idols Become Rivals. In the diss track, Ross alluded to Birdman leaving Khaled in debt, claiming that the label head &quot;hurt&quot; the DJ.&quot;And what hurt me the most, n***a/ Is how you did my brother Khaled, n***a/ Khaled was loyal to you, n***a/ The pain I seen in my brother's eye, n***a/ FaceTimin' my n***a, n***a, he took that to the chin, n***a/ That's why my n***a blessed!/ That's why my n***a Khaled blessed!/ You put my n***a in the hole, homie/ I don't feel you for that, my n***a/ That s**t hurt me, you under-dig?&quot; Ross rapped.In a March 2017 interview with Billboard, Rick Ross further expanded on these claims, alleging that Birdman left DJ Khaled &quot;in a hole,&quot; with the record producer supposedly owing &quot;someone millions of dollars.&quot; Ross added that he felt Khaled's &quot;pain,&quot; calling Birdman's behavior &quot;unacceptable.&quot;What did DJ Khaled say about his relationship with Birdman?In a June 2017 interview with The Breakfast Club, DJ Khaled addressed Rick Ross' diss towards Birdman on Idols Become Rivals and his supposed feud with the label head. The Miami-based DJ and record producer denied having any ill will towards Birdman, adding that he had &quot;nothing but love&quot; for the Cash Money head.“As far as anybody that has a situation, I pray and I hope that people can talk to each other and work things out. Birdman, all that is, you know at one point I just moved on with We The Best. I got nothing but love for Birdman. They gave me an opportunity. I appreciate every opportunity that’s ever given to me. It doesn’t matter what happens to the opportunity, it’s an opportunity. It’s an opportunity and I’m grateful for that,” he said.The record producer, who released his 10th studio album Grateful that year, told The Breakfast Club that Birdman helped clear all the records on his album. When asked about his alleged financial turmoil that Ross alluded to on his diss track, DJ Khaled refused to give a direct answer, saying that he never discussed business publicly. But he added that he was &quot;good&quot; with Birdman, saying:“I got love for everybody. I love Ross. I love Bird... I love everybody. I hope that all that stuff gets fixed some day, if there is a problem.”In other news, DJ Khaled recently explained why he decided to stay out of Drake's 2024 rap feud, where the Canadian rapper took shots at many of his peers, including Kendrick Lamar, Future, Rick Ross, and A$AP Rocky. Notably, both Drake and Khaled have a connection to Birdman, as the former was previously signed to Lil Wayne's Young Money Entertainment, a subsidiary of Birdman's Cash Money Records.During his September 2025 appearance on Fat Joe and Jadakiss' podcast, Joe and Jada, DJ Khaled claimed that he did not comment on the beef because he did not want to get involved in the hate. According to Vice, he further said he would rather tell his peers to &quot;represent love,&quot; adding, &quot;When it come down to DJ Khaled, I’m the one that’s gonna try to fix it.&quot;