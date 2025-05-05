What happened to Morrissey? Health updates explored as singer postpones US Tour dates

Morrissey recently postponed two of his shows on the North American leg of his tour this month. The singer and songwriter was hospitalized and will be back in action starting May 5, 2025. The former Smiths singer announced his US Tour earlier this year, starting on April 26 at the Grand Theatre in Reno, Nevada. He performed at the Warnors Center for Performing Arts in Fresno, California, on April 28. He then moved to the Historic Fox Theatre in Bakersfield, California, on April 30.

Morrissey was then expected to perform at two other locations in California on May 1 and May 3. However, he couldn't due to illness, and those shows have now been postponed.

Morrissey's statement on missed shows during the US Tour

On May 1, the singer was scheduled to perform at the San Diego Civic Theatre in San Diego. Two days later, he was set for The Show at Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa Rancho Mirage. However, he couldn't perform on either date.

On their website and social media handles, Morrissey put out a statement, writing:

"The Morrissey tour will reconvene at Tucson Centennial Hall (Arizona) on Monday 5 May. Following the show at The Fox in Bakersfield, Morrissey contracted a severe sinusitis attack and was treated at Coronado Hospital in San Diego. Missed shows at Rancho Mirage and San Diego are not cancelled and now have new dates.

It further stated:

"Morrissey, the band and crew, are very appreciative of those who convey understanding at difficult moments during tours."

The schedule for the new date for the postponed shows hasn't been announced yet. However, the singer will continue his US Tour on May 5 at the Centennial Hall in Tucson, Arizona.

The rest of his US Tour dates are as follows:

May 8 – San Antonio, TX – Boeing Center at Tech Port

May 10 – Oklahoma City, OK – The Criterion

May 12 – St. Louis, MO – The Factory

May 14 – Atlanta, GA – Fox Theatre

May 16 – St. Petersburg, FL – Duke Energy Center for the Arts – Mahaffey Theater

May 17 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

Morrissey is also set to perform in the UK and Europe this year

After completing his US Tour this month, the singer will move to Ireland, the UK, and Europe this summer. He will perform in various European cities and countries from May 31 to August 3.

The dates and locations are as follows:

May 31 – Dublin, Ireland

June 4 – Glasgow, UK

June 5 – Glasgow, UK

June 7 – Manchester, UK

June 12 – Madrid, Spain

June 15 – Paris, France

June 16 – Antwerp, Belgium

June 18 – Cologne, Germany

June 19 – Amsterdam, The Netherlands

June 21 – Copenhagen, Denmark

June 23 – Stockholm, Sweden

June 27 – Berlin, Germany

June 28 – Leipzig, Germany

June 30 – Munich, Germany

July 3 – Krakow, Poland

July 5 – Vienna, Austria

July 8 – Belgrade, Serbia

July 10 – Bucharest, Romania

July 12 – Istanbul, Turkey

July 16 – Athens, Greece

July 19 – Sibenik, Croatia

July 23 – Gardone Riviera, Italy

July 26 – Lucca, Italy

July 28 – Rome, Italy

July 31 – Catania, Italy

August 3 – Ostuni, Italy

Fans can buy tickets through Morrissey's website or directly through Ticketmaster.

