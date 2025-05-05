What happened to Morrissey? Health updates explored as singer postpones US Tour dates

Morrissey recently postponed two of his shows on the North American leg of his tour this month. The singer and songwriter was hospitalized and will be back in action starting May 5, 2025. The former Smiths singer announced his US Tour earlier this year, starting on April 26 at the Grand Theatre in Reno, Nevada. He performed at the Warnors Center for Performing Arts in Fresno, California, on April 28. He then moved to the Historic Fox Theatre in Bakersfield, California, on April 30.
Morrissey was then expected to perform at two other locations in California on May 1 and May 3. However, he couldn't due to illness, and those shows have now been postponed.
Morrissey's statement on missed shows during the US Tour
On May 1, the singer was scheduled to perform at the San Diego Civic Theatre in San Diego. Two days later, he was set for The Show at Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa Rancho Mirage. However, he couldn't perform on either date.
On their website and social media handles, Morrissey put out a statement, writing:
"The Morrissey tour will reconvene at Tucson Centennial Hall (Arizona) on Monday 5 May. Following the show at The Fox in Bakersfield, Morrissey contracted a severe sinusitis attack and was treated at Coronado Hospital in San Diego. Missed shows at Rancho Mirage and San Diego are not cancelled and now have new dates.
It further stated:
"Morrissey, the band and crew, are very appreciative of those who convey understanding at difficult moments during tours."
The schedule for the new date for the postponed shows hasn't been announced yet. However, the singer will continue his US Tour on May 5 at the Centennial Hall in Tucson, Arizona.
The rest of his US Tour dates are as follows:
- May 8 – San Antonio, TX – Boeing Center at Tech Port
- May 10 – Oklahoma City, OK – The Criterion
- May 12 – St. Louis, MO – The Factory
- May 14 – Atlanta, GA – Fox Theatre
- May 16 – St. Petersburg, FL – Duke Energy Center for the Arts – Mahaffey Theater
- May 17 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
Morrissey is also set to perform in the UK and Europe this year
After completing his US Tour this month, the singer will move to Ireland, the UK, and Europe this summer. He will perform in various European cities and countries from May 31 to August 3.
The dates and locations are as follows:
- May 31 – Dublin, Ireland
- June 4 – Glasgow, UK
- June 5 – Glasgow, UK
- June 7 – Manchester, UK
- June 12 – Madrid, Spain
- June 15 – Paris, France
- June 16 – Antwerp, Belgium
- June 18 – Cologne, Germany
- June 19 – Amsterdam, The Netherlands
- June 21 – Copenhagen, Denmark
- June 23 – Stockholm, Sweden
- June 27 – Berlin, Germany
- June 28 – Leipzig, Germany
- June 30 – Munich, Germany
- July 3 – Krakow, Poland
- July 5 – Vienna, Austria
- July 8 – Belgrade, Serbia
- July 10 – Bucharest, Romania
- July 12 – Istanbul, Turkey
- July 16 – Athens, Greece
- July 19 – Sibenik, Croatia
- July 23 – Gardone Riviera, Italy
- July 26 – Lucca, Italy
- July 28 – Rome, Italy
- July 31 – Catania, Italy
- August 3 – Ostuni, Italy
Fans can buy tickets through Morrissey's website or directly through Ticketmaster.
