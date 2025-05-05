"Learned this song in my bedroom” — American Idol's Mattie reflects on her memory of a song by guest mentor Miranda Lambert

In the latest episode of American Idol, which was released on May 4, 2025, Mattie Pruitt got a pleasant surprise. It was revealed to the contestants as they were rehearsing that Miranda Lambert would be the guest mentor.

The latest episode's theme was Ladies Night in which Mattie covered Miranda's song The House That Built Me.

Before her stage performance, Mattie greeted the famous country singer during the rehearsals. She mentioned to Miranda that she was one of her biggest country music inspirations.

Although still young at 16, Mattie learned the song on her guitar in her bedroom.

“I learned this song in my bedroom with the guitar and I thought it’d be cool to play it for you,” Mattie said.

Initially, Mattie had planned to play the song for Miranda privately, but the Kerosene singer encouraged the contestant to perform it on stage.

Miranda even shared some words of wisdom with Mattie and told her she wanted to see "the whole Mattie" on stage.

Mattie took Miranda's advice and performed the song solo with acoustic guitar as the Top 10 competed for a spot in the next round.

The judges ultimately praised her performance as Mattie struggled to hold her tears. Backstage, even Miranda felt the same way as she failed to hold back her emotions.

2 more contestants were eliminated on American Idol season 23 episode 13

In the May 3 episode, John Foster started the flurry of performances as he performed Something to Talk About by Bonnie Raitt. Since the theme of the episode was Ladies Night, the contestants had to choose songs from the catalogues of women in the music industry.

Judges Carrie Underwood, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan complimented his performance.

"You are the one we have watched grow the most throughout this entire process. Every single time you step on the stage you feel more comfortable," mentioned American Idol's Carrie Underwood.

Kolbi Jordan was the next performer of the night as she sang The Chain by Fleetwood Mac. After her performance, Luke Bryan couldn't help but praise her "attitude", "character", and "mannerisms". Josh King then did a rendition of Adele's Rolling in the Deep.

Lionel complimented the singer for commanding the audience members present, while Carrie felt everyone was bringing their "A-game".

In between performances, Miranda Lambert took the stage because she was celebrating 20th anniversary of her album Kerosene which was being re-released on vinyl.

Breanna Nix was next, who also covered Adele, as she sang Water Under the Bridge. Carrie felt that Breanna made the right choice for her voice.

Lionel and Luke complimented the singer's voice and high notes on American Idol.

Canaan James Hill did a rendition of Carrie Underwood's Love Wins. One more cover of Adele followed when Thunderstorm Artis sang When We Were Young. Slater Nalley took the stage next as he sang Whoever's in New England by Reba McEntire.

Afterward, Abi Carter, returned to the American Idol stage to perform her new single Burned. Abi was the winner of American Idol season 22.

Jamal Roberts then covered Carrie Underwood's song, Undo It. As mentioned previously, Mattie covered The House That Built Me by Miranda Lambert.

Then, in the final performance of the night, Gabby Samone performed Beyoncé's I Was Here.

Later, after 22 million Americans voted after the live performances, Ryan Seacrest revealed the results. Canaan James Hill and Kolbi Jordan were eliminated from the competition as they were the least voted contestants.

