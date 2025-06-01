What happened to NewAge Jerkboy? Everything we know so far amid claims of Florida Rapper's death from Police K-9 dog bite

Florida rapper NewAge Jerkboy, who rose to prominence after the viral success of his 2018 music video Married to the Game, has passed away. The 29-year-old artist’s death was confirmed by his manager via the Tippie Toe Podcast on May 31, 2025.

Ad

According to his SoundCloud page, he was born in Cornelius Better in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Jerkboy made a name for himself as a rapper and punk rocker because of his eccentric fashion and genre-defying music. His bold visuals and distinct sonic identity carved out a unique place for him in the hip-hop and punk fusion scene.

As per a post on X (formerly Twitter), dated May 31, 2025, by Say Cheese, NewAge Jerkboy was reportedly killed after a police K-9 dog bit him. The post also stated that the rapper had passed the day before, on May 30.

Ad

Trending

The caption read:

"Florida rapper NewAge Jerkboy was reportedly killed yesterday after a police K-9 dog bit him causing a severe infection that overwhelmed his body."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Subsequently, the Tippie Toe Podcast conversation with the rapper's manager further confirmed this news, stating that the rapper died from complications following the dog bite. Jerkboy's manager claimed that the wound was not treated properly, which led to a serious infection and ultimately death.

NewAge Jerkboy's manager confirms rapper's death, shares details of the incident

NewAge Jerkboy (Image via YouTube/NEWAGE JERKBOY 1090)

NewAge Jerkboy's manager, in a call to the Tippie Toe Podcast, officially confirmed the rapper's death and revealed details surrounding the incident.

Ad

On May 31, 2025, the official X account of the Tippie Toe Podcast posted the video of the conversation with Jerkboy's manager, which they also uploaded on their YouTube channel. The tweet was captioned:

"BROWARD COUNTY Police done killes Newage__jerkboy."

Expand Tweet

Ad

In the clip, the rapper's manager confirmed that the 29-year-old rapper had passed away in a chain of events that began when police responded to reports of a shooting involving the rapper. The manager also claimed that the rapper was a victim in the shooting and was allegedly assaulted by the officers who arrived on the scene.

During the call-in, Jerkboy's manager accused the responding officers of using excessive force, stating they not only beat Jerkboy but also unleashed police dogs on him.

Ad

"They beat the ni**a up and let the dogs bite him up for fun," the manager stated.

Expanding on the extent of the injuries, he claimed that the dogs were intentionally set on the rapper, causing severe wounds to his thighs. Despite being transported to the hospital, the manager also alleged that the officers delayed proper medical treatment for the rapper.

He further explained that Jerkboy was placed in a coma for two days, during which time his condition worsened due to complications from the injuries. According to the manager, the dog bites became infected, which ultimately led to organ failure and death.

Ad

"The dogs bit him up and you know when the dogs bite you if you don't—if you don't go to the hospital and get yourself cleaned, that sh*t can get infected… They bit him around his thighs... went up his organs and his organs failed," the manager claimed.

At present, no official statement has been released by Broward County authorities, and specific details about the incident remain scarce. Investigators are reportedly still working to determine the full context and events that led to the untimely death of NewAge Jerkboy.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shayari Roy Shayari Roy is a Podcasts and Trending News writer at Sportskeeda. With a master's degree in English Literature, her passion for storytelling began early, leading her to an internship with The Telegraph during her school years. With over five years of experience, she has honed her skills as a content writer at WSE Infratech and as a UGC content creator.



Shayari's professional highlights include interviewing actor Rahul Bose and mountaineer Purna Malavath. She is particularly drawn to celebrity trends because they offer a deeper understanding of public figures. She relies on thorough research and detailed analysis to provide insightful coverage.



Shayari admires Taylor Swift for her dedication to her craft and ability to rise above criticism. When she's not tracking the latest in celebrity trends, she enjoys painting and immersing herself in manga. If given a chance, she'd love to be part of the Harry Potter franchise. Know More