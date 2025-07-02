What happened at Post Malone’s Arizona concert? Mid-toast tumble incident explained

A viral video of Post Malone's unexpected tumble off the stage during his ongoing Stadium Tour at the State Farm Stadium in Arizona has been making rounds on the internet.

During his June 21, 2025, concert in Arizona, Post Malone knelt to toast to a front-row fan who had raised their plastic cup to the Circles singer while performing the track Pour Me a Drink featuring Blake Shelton.

However, a portion of the stage beneath Malone collapsed, resulting in the rapper falling off the stage and disappearing from the frame for a moment. Post Malone was quick to get back on the stage and continue performing, seeming unfazed. He also raised his glass to finish the toast, drawing appreciation from the crowd.

This isn't the first instance of Malone getting injured mid-concert. In September 2022, he took a spill during one of his Twelve Carat Tour concerts in St. Louis. At the time, the Sunflower singer accidentally stepped into an uncovered hole used to lower his guitar while walking down an extended ramp.

This resulted in him crashing onto the stage floor and requiring immediate medical assistance. Malone returned to the stage 15 minutes after the incident and thanked the audience for their patience. However, he took to X on September 18, 2022, to share what went down, stating:

“Whenever we do the acoustic part of the show, the guitar’s on the guitar stand and it goes down. And there’s this big a** hole, so I go around there and I turn the corner and I bust my a*s. Winded me pretty good; got me pretty good.”

Dre London, Malone's manager, took to Instagram on the same day to inform his fans that the rapper had bruised his ribs, but there wasn't any breakage. Dre lauded Post Malone's spirit as an artist in his IG post, stating that he had a "show must go on" energy toward the tour.

Jelly Roll posts an ode to Post Malone expressing gratitude for making him a part of The Big A*s Stadium Tour

The Big A*s Stadium Tour is Post Malone's eighth concert tour, which commenced on April 29, 2025, in Salt Lake City and is scheduled to conclude on September 14, 2025, in Lisbon.

While Malone is the key performer on the tour, Wild Ones artist Jelly Roll also joined him on the project. The Nashville native took to Instagram on June 6, 2025, to express his gratitude to Malone for making him a part of the tour and appreciating the fellow rapper's energy.

Addressing Malone by calling him Austin, his actual first name, Jelly Roll dubbed touring with the rapper as "unreal", adding he's never had more fun in his life. Jelly Roll, whose real name is Jason Bradley DeFord, described the audience at the tour, stating that one can feel "the love reverberate around the stadium every night."

He dubbed it a "testament to the spirit" that Post Malone embodies.

"I am honored to be opening up for you every night, I’m honored to call you brother and blessed to watch you perform every night. The genuine gratitude you have for everything is infectious. The world is yours young man, keep kicking its a** for the rest of us. You are making all your fellow outcasts and losers proud Posty. Thank you the opportunity, I don’t take it for granted so I laugh, dance and sing from the soul every night," Jelly Roll wrote.

So far in 2025, Post Malone released a cover album, Tribute to Nirvana, in April. Additionally, he performed at the 2025 Coachella on April 13 and April 20, 2025.

