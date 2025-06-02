What happened to Randy White? Country star Lorrie Morgan's husband dies at 72

Randy White, husband of country singer Lorrie Morgan, has passed away at 72. The Five Minutes hitmaker announced the news in an emotional post shared on Sunday, June 1, stating she and her family have been "devastated" at the loss.

Stating that she would miss Randy (whom she fondly called Ran-Ran) forever, the two-time CMA Award winner wrote:

"Randy has been my partner, my champion and my rock for 17 years. Our big, wonderful family and I are devastated at the loss of this truly kind and incredible man. I was blessed by his love."

It is worth noting that Lorrie married retired Tennessee business owner Randy White in a private ceremony in September 2010. They had been living just outside Nashville since.

White's death comes just a year after Morgan revealed he had been undergoing treatment for mouth cancer. In an April 2024 announcement on her official Facebook account, she thanked her followers for their prayers and support.

In April 2025, Lorrie Morgan cancelled several of her concerts due to Randy White's health

In a statement shared with People magazine, Lorrie Morgan's friend and manager, Tony Conway, explained that Randy White passed away Sunday morning. Meanwhile, her son, country artist Jesse Keith Whitley, penned an emotional tribute to White in a Facebook post.

Hinting at his inner turmoil as he sat in the "hospice" room, Jesse stated:

"I don’t know really what to think or to say about this situation. But, I can say that the recent years of my life all the way back to when I was 22-23 years old this great man has been here and loved my mom, and also me & my sister as we were his own."

Jesse noted that Randy was the "best grandfather" his children could ask for. He recalled times White came to pick him up, including when he was in jail. Noting that he would be missed, the country singer stated that his heart was "shattered."

It is worth noting that Lorrie Morgan and Randy White together raised Morgan's two children (Morgan Anastasia Gaddis and Jesse) and the latter's four. According to People, their family included 15 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

In April, the A Picture of Me singer cancelled a bunch of her concerts due to Randy White's declining health. At the time, her manager told The Tennessean (part of the USA Today Network) that he was readmitted to a Tennessee hospital as he continued treatment for mouth cancer.

Last December, Lorrie Morgan shared a health update in a Facebook post, writing:

"3 years ago. A healthy Ran at Christmas time. He is making some progress. I miss us there. We are strong and he is determined. I love you RanRan. Merry Christmas."

The post suggested Randy White received his cancer diagnosis sometime after Christmas 2021.

Lorrie Morgan was previously married to Ron Gaddis (1979 to 1981), was a musician in George Jones' band, and later tied the knot with country singer Keith Whitley from 1986 until his death in 1989 (alcohol poisoning).

The singer married three other times, to Brad Thompson (1991 to 1993), producer Jon Randall (1996 to 1999), and country star Sammy Kershaw (2001 to 2007).

