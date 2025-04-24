What happened to Rick Allen in 2023? Def Leppard drummer opens up about "very traumatic" experience from violent assault

Def Leppard's drummer, Rick Allen, recently shared that he is still "going through some challenging times" as he continues to cope with the aftermath of a violent assault that allegedly occurred outside a Florida hotel two years ago. He opened up about the incident during an appearance on Trunk Nation with Eddie Trunk on SiriusXM on April 17, 2025.

Ad

Allen also revealed that he had scaled back the display of his artwork during the 2025 Monsters of Rock cruise and added:

“I’ve been going through some challenging times, kind of related to what happened in Florida… And that whole thing was ongoing, when I got beaten up outside the hotel. So I’ve been trying to deal with that the best that I can…”

Ad

Trending

Ad

He continued:

“But that was very traumatic for me, and yeah, it’s been difficult. But hopefully I can put it behind me soon.”

For context, in March 2023, the 61-year-old British rock star was outside his Florida hotel when a young person pushed him to the ground, causing him to fall and hit his head. Allen suffered severe emotional damage and head trauma as a result of the assault. In the interview with Trunk Nation, he stated that the incident still bothers him and that he is making every effort to move on.

Ad

Def Leppard drummer Rick Allen is still recovering from the trauma of the head injury

As per People Magazine’s report dated April 22, 2025, Rick Allen, drummer for Def Leppard, has talked about the aftereffects of being attacked without a warning on a Florida street in 2023. Allen was smoking in the valet parking lot of the Four Seasons Hotel in Fort Lauderdale when his alleged assailant, a 19-year-old Ohio visitor, came up behind a pole.

Ad

According to an arrest record obtained by People at the time, he allegedly went towards Allen at "full speed" and pushed him, causing him to fall backward and hit his head on the ground.

A woman who came outside to assist Rick Allen was also allegedly assaulted by the same person, according to the arrest report. It further stated that when she fled back inside, he reportedly grabbed her by the hair and pulled her from the hotel lobby. The assailant then ran away, but when he was seen smashing car windows in a neighbouring hotel parking lot, he was taken into custody.

Ad

Ad

According to the report, he was later accused of abusing an elderly or disabled adult, two instances of battery, and four counts of criminal mischief. On the other hand, Rick Allen further claimed during the same interview that he had put his side ventures on hold since the incident in order to concentrate on recuperation and family time.

He also alleged that he is currently taking things slowly, and added:

“I found it difficult to be around people.. Don’t try and bite off more than you can chew.”

Ad

Rick Allen then stated that working on other projects has taken a toll, even though he will travel with Def Leppard again in May after joining them on their stadium tour last summer. He continued:

“That’s been a real challenge for me. Hopefully I can put it all behind me and I can just kind of get back to as normal as I could possibly be given the circumstances.”

Ad

Ad

He continued:

“I just needed to take a break from some of the side projects that I was busy with, just so I could spend more time at home.”

The drummer claimed to have taken part in a cruise but said he found it "difficult" to be in such a large group of people at once. He then concluded:

“I decided, ‘You know what, Rick? Don’t try and bite off more than you can chew. Just deal with this, deal with what’s in front of you. Spend as much time as you need at home.’ I’d love to get back to doing some of my side projects, particularly the art. And let’s hope I can soon.”

Ad

Meanwhile, according to a Blabbermouth report dated April 21, 2025, Rick Allen gave a sworn statement to the police and later expressed his desire for the suspect to be charged.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Bias Sinha Bias has been a lifestyle trends writer at Sportskeeda since 2023. She holds a Master's degree in English and is currently pursuing a M.Ed degree. She has previously worked as a creative writing mentor, book editor, proofreader, content creator, and a academic content writer for close to 4 years.



Bias strives to report accurately and ethically by staying true to what she writes and keeping herself up-to-date about everything. She feels lucky to be working under responsible and helpful managers at Sportskeeda, who always push her to do her best.



Bias admires Michelle Obama and Selena Gomez because she sees them both as strong, independent women who have been through a lot but are still standing tall. She has had the privilege of interviewing India's very own Prince of Kolkata - Sourav Ganguly in her career so far.



In her leisure time, she reads, makes DIY crafts, paints, creates scrapbooks, and watches series, and is also working on her own novel. Know More