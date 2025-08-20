  • home icon
What happened at Rüfüs Du Sol's Pasadena concert? Band speaks out after video of a man assaulting a woman at their show goes viral 

By Divya Singh Rana
Published Aug 20, 2025 11:00 GMT
Rüfüs Du Sol
Rüfüs Du Sol (Image via Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images)

Videos of Grammy-winning band Rüfüs Du Sol's Pasadena concert on August 16, 2025, recently went viral, showcasing a man repeatedly punching a fellow concert attendee in the crowd.

According to ABC 7's report dated August 19, 2025, a woman in the stands was allegedly knocked unconscious by a man after he punched her in the face. Two other concert attendees were also struck by the same man. The incident took place after a drink was accidentally spilled on the man.

According to the Instagram page @festiveowl's post, citing the woman's statement:

"We apologized immediately, but he yelled that it was intentional and ran off, leaving his companion behind. We apologized to her and thought it was over.”
While the woman who was punched unconscious and her boyfriend apologized to the individual, he stormed off at the time, only to return 30 minutes later and break out into a fight. The Pasadena police confirmed that a report has been filed, adding that they have multiple leads on identifying the suspect in question.

Shortly after videos of an assault at their Pasadena concert went viral, Rüfüs Du Sol posted a statement on their Instagram story on August 18, 2025, writing:

"Delivering moments for our fans to gather and celebrate safely is what we live for. We have been heart broken to hear of the act of violence that took place during the opening act on Saturday. This type of behavior is completely unacceptable anywhere and the fact that this happened at one of our shows was devastating to learn about."
The band added that local law enforcement has been actively investigating the incident and urged anyone with information to contact the Pasadena Police Department.

"We naturally had to do a bit of growing up at some point"- When Rüfüs Du Sol reflected on releasing a record after a 4-year gap and 15 years of togetherness

Rüfüs Du Sol is currently on a world tour promoting their Inhale / Exhale album, which was released in October 2024, almost 4 years after they released their 2021 project Surrender.

In an interview with Billboard dated November 2024, the Australian band talked about working on an album from different locations and being together for almost 15 years since band members Jon George, James Hunt, and Tyrone Lindqvist first came together in 2010.

Commenting on how their latest album was formed despite the band's vocalist, Tyrone Lindqvist, being in San Diego, with keyboardist George, and drummer James Hunt in Miami, Rüfüs Du Sol's vocalist mentioned that they were nervous about how they would finish their next record. Lindqvist said:

“We always knew we were going to keep making music regardless of where we live, but there was some uncertainty about how that was going to play out. We tried writing separately, and it wasn’t really clicking.”

After 18 months of working on the project, the band released its fifth studio album via Warner Records, featuring 15 tracks. The Australian band worked on the album by meeting in Austin for 2 weeks, followed by a break of 8 weeks. Then, they met in Ibiza for 2 weeks, followed by another 8 weeks off and the next 2-week session in Los Angeles.

James Hunt, Rüfüs Du Sol's drummer, told Billboard that every time the band did a block, they felt like they "got stronger at exploring ideas, breaking the ice quicker, playing and being very free." Hunt added that the band's 2-week sessions would leave everyone fatigued, yet "very satisfied and stoked" because they had a lot of material.

Chiming in with his input about the band indulging in therapy to avoid drama among themselves, Rüfüs Du Sol's keyboardist, Jon George, said:

“We naturally had to do a bit of growing up at some point, and we’re lucky that we were safe enough in that time that we didn’t blow ourselves out, or blow a tire on our bus, so to speak.”
In other news, Rüfüs Du Sol's Inhale/Exhale World Tour began at Bayfront Park, Miami, on May 3, 2025, and is scheduled to end in Auckland, New Zealand, on November 29, 2025.

Edited by Ameen Fatima
