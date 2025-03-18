What is Jesse Colin Young's net worth? Youngbloods frontman and Get Together singer dies at 83

Veteran singer and songwriter Jesse Colin Young passed away on Sunday, March 15, 2025, at the age of 83. According to a report by The Hollywood Reporter, the late artist's wife and manager Connie Young confirmed that he had died at his residence in Aiken, South Carolina.

Jesse Colin Young was one of the founding members of the popular American rock band, Youngbloods. The band's biggest hit was Get Together, which was released in 1967. It received renewed attention two years later after the song was used in a radio announcement by the National Conference of Christians and Jews. Get Together went on to enter the top five on the Billboard Hot 100.

As per a report by Celebrity Net Worth, Jesse Colin Young's net worth is estimated to be around $2 million. In addition to thriving with Youngbloods, he also released his solo debut album was called The Soul of a City Boy and was released in 1964. The veteran singer followed it up with Young Blood the next year.

After his band broke up in 1972, Young continued his career as a soloist. Some of his iconic songs include Sunlight, Darkness, Darkness, Peace Song, and Four in the Morning among others. Darkness, Darkness was even covered by Robert Plant and was nominated for a Grammy award in 2002.

Jesse Colin Young released more than 15 solo albums after the end of Youngbloods. Some of the most recent ones include Living in Paradise (2004) and Dreamers (2019).

Variety reported that Jesse Colin Young was diagnosed with Lyme disease in 2009, leading to his retirement from music. However, he performed again in 2016 with his son Tristan and received his last album in 2019.

When Jesse Colin Young opened up about Lyme disease, his last album, and more

Jesse Colin Young spoke about various facets of his career and shared details about his struggles with Lyme disease in an interview with Songwriting magazine in 2019. The same year, the Get Together hitmaker dropped his final album, Dreamers.

The singer mentioned that he was diagnosed with this disease for the first time in 2009. It forced him to take a hiatus from music and focus on his health. However, his desire to get back on stage was rekindled once he saw his son perform on stage.

"In 2016, my son Tristan was graduating from Berklee College of Music and I went to his senior recital. He had put together a little band and I just sat there and they blew me away. I immediately thought, ‘I want to play with young people like this’. So when we got an invite to SXSW, I asked Tristan if he would put a band together and he brought forward all these wonderful musicians," stated Young.

Singer Jesse Colin Young and his wife Connie Young at the California Saga 2 Benefit in 2019 (Image via Getty)

Jesse Colin Young also opened up about not being able to write in the days that followed his diagnosis. He would mostly write topical songs and make simple single-camera acoustic videos. The singer shared an interesting story concerning his dog, Django.

"For the first we made, which was called My Hometown, my Labrador, Django, came and curled up at my feet. It was a one-camera video, very simple. Then whenever I wrote a song over the next three or four years, I would go in and tell Django, ‘It’s time to work,’ and he would come and curl up at my feet and stay there," he narrated.

He added that he created around "three or four songs" during that period. Speaking about his last album, Young narrated that there was "no planning" about a specific structure or genre. He further said that he wanted to write a track "about the environment" but he had no clue that it would turn out to be "a Cajun waltz."

"At the beginning, I thought that was peculiar, but that’s the way it came and I got [wife] Connie to help me with that because I got stuck. I think the theme of what I’m writing about in some ways dictates the musical style. They’re all styles that are natural to me, in my life I’ve used them all so they’re all part of me. They come out in one direction or another and I seldom change that," he explained.

Although Dreamers was Jesse Colin Young's last album, he continued performing in various live events till 2023. His last live concert was at The Grammy Museum in Los Angeles on October 18, 2023.

