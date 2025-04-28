What did Kanye West say about Young Thug referencing his song on "Money on Money"? Thug jokes about Ye saying "almost"

Kanye West has praised Young Thug and Future’s latest music video for their single Money on Money, the track from Thug’s upcoming album UY Scuti.

On April 26, 2025, during the live streaming session with Sneako, an internet celebrity, West praised the music recently dropped by the Atlanta-based rapper.

In the live stream, Ye suggested that he loved the music, and it "almost" made him miss the old days. He referred to Jay-Z and his Otis music video, released in 2011.

"That’s love, I love Thug. It made me almost miss the those days," West said.

The song Money on Money was released on Friday, April 25, 2025, through the Thug's YouTube channel. It is the rapper's first song since being released from jail in October 2024.

Kanye West shares thoughts on Young Thug’s Money on Money, and the YSL rapper responded

On Saturday, April 26, 2025, Kanye West was invited for a live stream interview with Sneako, where the record producer can be seen wearing an all-black outfit, also covering his face with a black net.

During the live stream, he made remarks on Young Thug's song track, which went viral. In response, Thug took to his X account on April 26, 2025, and suggested that, as Ye said, the song "almost" made him miss those days, which means that the song might not have done much —

"Ye said almost 😅, guess we didn’t get the job done," Thug wrote.

Kanye West has not yet elaborated on his remarks about the YSL rapper's song. He has also yet to comment on Thugger's response on the social media platform X.

The song Money on Money, which runs more than four minutes, is a collaboration with another Atlanta rapper, Future. The Super Slimey duo reunited for the song, and they first teased the music on Thursday, April 24, 2025, with a ten-second brief clip on X.

The two rappers rap together around halfway through the song. In the second verse, the two rappers are bragging about wealth, luxury, and street credibility. The verse can be read as:

"Uh-huh, spoiled lil' b*tch, went Patek (Huh) / Rose gold snake, she a baddie (Uh-huh) / Transport foreign, go slatty (Uh-huh) / Doggin' out a ho like Shaggy (Beep) / Could've went Spec', went with Caddy (Ah) / Pull up with the cutter, we ready (Yeah) / F*cked a opp b*tch, I'm petty (Ah) / Iced out bolognese spaghetti (Yeah) / First off, gotta go baguettie (Slime) / Talk less, do more spinnin' (Yeah)," Young Thug and Future rapped.

The song uploaded on Thug's YouTube channel has garnered more than three million views. Also, the rapper Young Thug has announced the release of his fourth studio album, UY Scuti. The album will be released through YSL Records and distributed by Atlantic Records and 300 Entertainment on May 9, 2025.

Young Thug was incarcerated from May 2022 to October 2024 due to his involvement in a racketeering case. The rapper was accused of being part of a criminal street gang, YSL (Young Slime Life).

He was also charged with possession of drugs and gun crimes. The YSL rapper pleaded guilty to six charges and was sentenced to time served and 15 years of probation. Therefore, he was released on October 31, 2024, but he remains under probation.

