What is Latto’s net worth in 2025? Earnings explored as rapper’s shopping video in London goes viral

Hip-hop singer Latto's recent shopping spree in London is going viral online. In a video shared by the Instagram page @livebitez on July 4, the rapper can be seen trying on a Louis Vuitton one-piece swimsuit and Chanel sandals while also flaunting a chocolate Birkin bag. This luxury shopping trail has intrigued fans about her earnings.

Ad

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Latto's net worth is estimated to be around $5 million. As the maker of three studio albums, she earns from multiple sources. In an interview with Complex dated May 30, 2025, the rapper talked about her perspective on money. The 777 artist said that in her opinion, money doesn't bring happiness, and she labeled it as "kinda boring."

Ad

Trending

In the interview with Complex's Speed Mormon, the rapper revealed that nobody in her family went to college and that she was the first to become a millionaire. She said that she became a millionaire at 21, which is why money doesn't matter much to her.

“It’s like you grow up fast, already being in the industry at a young age, and then when you have a lot of money at a young age too—I think I get the most ‘fun’ spoiling everybody around me now. I spend more money on other people than I do myself. I be so stingy with my money for myself … I don’t think [money is] what everyone should be chasing,” she said.

Ad

Also read: “One of the most horrendous professional discussions” — Radar Festival organizer addresses Bob Vylan’s removal from the lineup over Glastonbury stint

A look at Latto's music career

Expand Tweet

Ad

As per IMDb, Latto was born in 1998 in Ohio, and her real name is Alyssa Michelle Stephens. Her music career took off when she first appeared on the reality TV show The Rap Game in 2016. On the show, she was known as Miss Mulatto and won its first season.

She got her breakthrough in 2019 with the single Bitch From Da Souf. She eventually signed with RCA Records, and the song hit the Billboard Hot 100 list in 2020. Another single, Muwop, was released that same year. The rapper launched her debut album, Queen of Da Souf, in August 2020. In the same year, she was nominated for Best New Hip Hop Artist at the 2020 BET Hip Hop Awards.

Ad

According to Ebony, in 2021, the rapper changed her name from Mullato to Latto, helping to rebrand her image. That year, her song Big Energy further boosted her career.

Her remix of Put It On Da Floor Again with Cardi B became a TikTok sensation in 2023, earning her even more popularity. Her third album, Sugar Honey Iced Tea, dropped in August 2024. In the same year, she also joined Netflix's reboot of the reality TV hip-hop show Rhythm + Flow.

Ad

Also Read: "I do not discriminate": Liam Gallagher issues apology after racial slur tweet controversy

Latto recently concluded concerts in London, Germany, and Paris. Her latest single, Somebody, was released in May. The track hit the music scene four months after she dropped the Blick Sum remix.

Also read: Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom confirm split, emphasize on "co-parenting" to raise daughter Daisy

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anuj Singh Kushwaha Anuj Singh Kushwaha is a podcast writer at Sportskeeda. He has a Bachelor's degree in Economics and a Master’s Degree in History. While preparing for civil services, he started actively engaging in news analysis, beginning to write blogs on technology, finance, and lifestyle as a side gig.



In his pieces, he strives to maintain accuracy and clarity, ensuring relevance and avoiding sensationalism. Prior to joining Sportskeeda, he gained valuable experience at PenDown Writing Services.



A passionate foodie, he enjoys writing on diverse flavors and culinary cultures. He finds the opportunity to share exciting gastronomic trends rewarding, and enjoys connecting people through their shared love for food. In his personal time, he plays virtual chess with friends, and likes to browse a range of videos across YouTube.



Anuj also enjoys taking evening strolls and relishing the local street food. His favorite actor is Keanu Reeves, whom he admires for his humility and generosity, as well as his acting skills in films such as The Matrix and John Wick. Know More