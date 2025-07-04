What did Mark Geragos say about Diddy? Attorney calls his trial “a colossal failure by the prosecution”

Following Diddy's partial guilty verdict released on Wednesday, July 2, Mark Geragos, the rapper's former attorney and longtime acquaintance, spoke to the press outside the Manhattan Federal Court. The defense attorney praised the jury, saying:

"I think the jurors did what jurors do, which is they saw through an overcharged, overzealous, and kind of a crazy prosecution, and they did the right thing... as long as you've got a jury system that works, that's what separates us from the rest of the world."

When Geragos was asked about why Combs did not get the bail, he called it "besides the point," mentioning that the important thing to note was that the Victory rapper was acquitted of the RICO and sex trafficking charges.

He went on to say that the investigation into those charges was "a ridiculous use of taxpayer resources," in his view.

"The interesting thing about prison is it's a time out and he's had a lot of time to reflect and he's in a good place mentally. And frankly, I'm proud of him. And by the way, for those of you who missed it, the defense didn't put on a single witness... At the end of the day, it's a colossal failure by the prosecution," Marc added.

Besides his acquaintance with Diddy, Mark Geragos is also the father of the lead attorney in the Bad Boy Records owner's criminal case, Teny Geragos. Geragos also said that he "couldn't be prouder" of her daughter as "a helicopter parent," in his statement.

The jury's verdict found Diddy guilty on two counts of transportation for engaging in prostitution, but not guilty on the charges of sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy.

Mark Geragos claimed to be surprised with the jury's quick verdict on Diddy's RICO trial

On Friday, July 4, Mark Geragos talked to Fox News about Diddy's verdict, admitting that he felt uneasy as the notes were being passed to the court. About learning about the jurors being hung on the RICO charges, Geragos said:

"Once I read that note, I figured at that point that they would … I thought that they would hang on because, you know, they use the term, unpersuadeable jurors on both sides."

The attorney continued:

"That indicated to me that they had split the verdicts on the other four counts. The only thing that surprised me is how quickly they came back on the RICO with a not guilty."

Per the media outlet, after Diddy's verdict was read and Judge Subramanian left the courtroom, the Satisfy You rapper knelt on the floor, with his arms on the chair placed in front of him.

After he got up, Combs faced the gallery and started clapping, which was reciprocated by his supporters, who were cheering and applauding him.

Despite his partial guilty verdict, Diddy's request for bail was denied, with the judge announcing that he would continue to stay in custody till his sentencing. The rapper's sentencing is currently scheduled for October 8.

