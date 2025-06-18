What did Robin Thicke post? Details explored as musician faces lawsuit over unpaid online activity 

Robin Thicke is being sued by celebrity photo agency BackGrid USA Inc. The agency filed a federal lawsuit on Monday (June 16, 2025), claiming the musician posted two paparazzi photos on his Instagram in 2022 without paying the agency.

In one picture, Robin Thicke was riding a convertible. In another image, he was leaving the restaurant Catch Steak with April Love Geary. The Instagram posts were later deleted. However, the celebrity photo agency added screenshots of the posts in their lawsuits.

According to Billboard's June 16, 2025, report, BackGrid USA Inc. stated in the lawsuit that Thicke owns more than 100 copyright registrations and has been involved in a copyright battle over his 2013 song, Blurred Lines.

Previously, Jennifer Lopez, Miley Cyrus, Dua Lipa, and Justin Bieber have been involved in similar lawsuits.

Robin Thicke got married to April Love Geary earlier this month

Robin Thicke and his wife, April Love Geary, attend the 2025 amfAR Gala Cannes - (Image via Getty)

The singer and model April Love Geary got married at the Las Ventanas al Paraíso, A Rosewood Resort in Cabo San Lucas on May 30, 2025. The couple were engaged in December 2018. They have three children: daughters Mia Love and Lola Alain, and son Luca Patrick.

April Love Geary wore a custom lace wedding dress by Atelier Emé paired with handmade custom Ricagno shoes. Robin Thicke wore a Saint Laurent tuxedo and Santoni shoes. A source close to the couple told People that they enjoyed the night and were "happy" together.

"The night was beautiful and the couple is so happy," the source stated.

According to the media outlet, Thicke's representatives released a press statement that shared that businessman and internet personality Richie Akiva officiated the wedding. Actor Tobey Maguire danced while DJ Cassidy played music.

"The moving ceremony was officiated by nightlife impresario Richie Akiva, and the celebration was brought to life by none other than DJ Cassidy, who kept guests on the dance floor into the night, Tobey Maguire even made a surprise splash showing off his signature dance moves," the press release stated.

According to US Today's June 1, 2025, report, Usher, Leonardo DiCaprio, Ken Jeong, Tobey Maguire, and model Stormi Bree attended the wedding. Usher was also part of the groomsmen, alongside Thicke's brother Carter Thicke, executive and media proprietor Andre Harrell's son Gianni Harrell, and Thicke's son Julian Fuego, whom he has with his ex-wife Paula Patton.

According to E! News' February 25, 2017, report, Robin Thicke and Paula Patton met as teenagers and got married in 2005. Patton filed for divorce in 2014, accusing the singer of allegedly cheating, physical abuse, and using drugs. Thicke denied the allegations.

Robin Thicke has been a judge on the competition series The Masked Singer since 2019. Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Ken Jeong, and Rita Ora are fellow judges, and Nick Cannon is the host of the show.

Thicke's eighth studio album, On Earth and in Heaven, was released on February 12, 2021. According to In Search Of Magazine's September 28, 2024, report, the singer's comeback album will be released this year.

