Who is April Love Geary? Robin Thicke marries model after six-year engagement

After nearly a decade together and a six-year engagement, Grammy-nominated singer Robin Thicke and model April Love Geary officially became husband and wife on May 30, 2025. Their wedding ceremony took place at Las Ventanas, a resort in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, attended by families, friends, and a touch of Hollywood presence.

Thicke and Geary shared glimpses of the day on their Instagram Stories. One video shows Robin Thicke kissing his bride as fireworks light up the sky. In another black-and-white image, the couple poses with their children.

April Love Geary is an American model and social media personality. She and Robin Thicke have been together for over a decade. The couple shares three children: daughters Mia, 5, and Lola, 4, and son Luca, 2. Thicke also has a 15-year-old son, Julian, from his previous marriage to actress Paula Patton.

Robin Thicke wore a classic tuxedo for the wedding ceremony, while Paula Geary wore an elegant dress with a long, flowing veil. The event also included a tribute to Alan Thicke, the late actor who raised Robin Thicke. A front-row seat was reserved in his honor, accompanied by a message:

"Your love and light remain in our hearts."

The three-day celebration began with an all-white welcome party. Celebrity guests included singer Usher, one of Thicke’s seven groomsmen, and actors Leonardo DiCaprio and Ken Jeong.

Robin Thicke and April Love Geary’s relationship timeline

Robin Thicke and April Love Geary’s relationship began in late 2014, shortly after Thicke’s high-profile divorce from Paula Patton. At the time, Thicke was 37 and Geary was 19, and their 18-year age difference drew media attention.

The couple reportedly met through mutual friends and took their first public trip together to Cannes, France, a place that would later become special for both of them.

They went public with their relationship in 2015, and by 2017, they were expecting their first child. Their daughter Mia was born in January 2018, followed by their second daughter, Lola, in August of the same year. Thicke proposed to Geary on Christmas Eve in 2018. In 2020, their family grew with the birth of their son Luca.

Ahead of their celebration, Thicke proposed to Geary again during a visit to Cannes, the location where they had first gone public. This time, he proposed to her again, using an upgraded engagement ring her friend designed. Geary took to Instagram on May 25, 2025, to express her enthusiasm regarding the reproposal:

“Robin surprised me during our trip to Cannes by proposing to me again with a new ring that one of my best friends @nikkiwhatnikkiwho @establishedjewelry made, I’m so obsessed with it, thank you!!!”

She added:

“This trip was such a dream. I love you so much @robinthicke Also, a huge thank you to @alilasky for clearing out the whole area and making sure there wasn’t a single person getting in the way.”

After six years of being engaged, the couple officially married during a ceremony in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, on May 30, 2025.

