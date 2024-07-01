What did Shannon Sharpe say about Megan Thee Stallion? Podcast host issues apology to rapper over 2023 remarks

Megan Thee Stallion was the guest to appear in the latest episode of Club Shay Shay, hosted by Shannon Sharpe, on June 30, 2024. The latter apologized to the rapper for the comments he made about her in the show Nightcap in November last year.

The podcast host used some explicit words for Megan alongside Chad "Ohocinco" Johnson. He was heard saying:

"I'd have her stretched out like quarter to three. I do it three ways, Ocho: deep, hard and continuously … I'd have her opening up like saloon doors."

On July 1, 2024, the official Instagram page of Club Shay Shay posted a glimpse of Shannon Sharpe's interview with Megan Thee Stallion. The interview started with Sharpe offering an apology to Megan for whatever he said on Nightcap.

He said—

"I want to apologize to you personally and I did – you know I always wanted to say that I wanted to have a conversation with you, added knowing that it was going to be possible. But I was always hoping that I got an opportunity to bump into you."

Sharpe then recalled the joke he made about the Jimmy Kimmel Live star, adding that it would have been funny if he had not left her out of it. He continued—

"So for any unwanted attention, harm, shame, embarrassment that has caused you or your family, I wanna say as a man, I say it here before you, I apologize."

Megan replied with a smile on her face—

"I appreciate that."

Notably, Shannon Sharpe had previously shared a response to the controversy that emerged due to the comments he made towards Megan Thee Stallion. He shared a video at the time and said—

"I'll tell you what. If Meg had any problem with anything that I've said, let me take the time to say I'm sorry, I apologize. And we love you."

Megan Thee Stallion performs her hit tracks at the BET Awards 2024

At the 2024 BET Awards on June 30, Megan Thee Stallion performed songs from her new album, Megan. She emerged from a snake egg and began with the song Hiss, followed by a performance of Boa with a group of women twerking.

She then proceeded to the next track, Where Them Girls At, and said at the same time—

"BET, where my girls at? Where my twin at? Where Victoria [Monet] at? Coco [Jones], you look pretty in the front."

Her outfit additionally grabbed a lot of attention as it resembled a snake. It included a metallic green and gold latex bodysuit along with vinyl boots. Although she was nominated in four different categories, she did not emerge as a winner for any one of them.

Megan Thee Stallion has also been in the headlines after her ongoing Hot Girl Summer Tour received positive feedback from her fans. The event started on May 14 this year and the shows were held in cities such as San Francisco, Philadelphia, Raleigh, and more. The tour will conclude at Grant Park, Chicago on August 1, 2024.

On the other hand, three shows that were scheduled in Scotland, Cologne, and Dublin this month have been officially canceled. The Glasgow show was canceled since there has been some construction work going on at the venue. The other two shows were canceled for product-related problems.

